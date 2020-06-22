Virtual rodeo; no bingo or carnival: Western Montana Fair proposes plans

"The fair, in general, is just like the final culmination of all the hard work that you've been doing all year," said Lindsey Knight, a 4-H member and 2020 graduate of Frenchtown High School. "It's like stepping on home plate after you hit a home run ... You've done all the book work, all the working with your animals, it kind of just all comes together."

The fair is also tentatively proceeding with a televised rodeo, which would be a one-on-one match rodeo featuring about five world champions in Montana. Fair staff will work with historians to create short videos about each of the champions and Montana's rodeo history.

"It's kind of like the Olympics," Brock said. "We do the backstory on the contestants, and then we would have the rodeo match, and it would be televised."

There will be limited crowd seating with social distancing measures, with capacity for about 300 people total in the arena. Brock said she thinks the fair can bring in about $40,000 in sponsorships to cover the cost of the rodeo, but said they would not proceed with it if they are unable to get those sponsorships.