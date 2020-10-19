Virus continues breach of prisons, jails

COVID-19's breach in local jails and prison has come in heavy doses, with the private prison near Shelby reporting Monday 43% of inmate tests earlier this month returned positive, as did all four tests on inmates at the Lake County jail last week, according to officials there.
Four inmates who were exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms were tested on Oct. 15 during a routine medical check at the Lake County Detention Center, Sheriff Don Bell said Monday. The sheriff's office was notified 48 hours later that all four tests were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus. An employee at the jail also tested positive, Bell said.
All four inmates are contained at the same cell block, Bell said, while the remaining inmates have been tested and are awaiting results.
"No other inmates are exhibiting symptoms, and the four who are positive continue to exhibit only minor symptoms," Bell wrote in a press release Monday. "Since the onset of the virus last spring, the detention center has followed or surpassed all guidelines given by health officials. With the known presence of COVID-19 in the jail, enhanced protocol has been implemented."
The Lake County cases follow a trend of the virus infiltrating jails, prisons and pre-releases across the state about seven months since the pandemic first touched down in Montana. On Monday, CoreCivic, the prison company that operates the roughly-600-bed Crossroads Correctional Center, released new information on the explosion of cases at the Shelby facility earlier this month. According to the release, mass testing administered to 522 inmates confirmed 225 cases of COVID-19, or a 43% positivity rate among tested inmates. Eighteen percent of staff tested positive after mass conducting, or 16 out of 88 tested. All inmates and staff were asymptomatic at the time of testing.
Montana State Prison on Friday said it was going under a facility-wide quarantine due to its own festering case count, which totaled 36 inmates and 23 employees as of Friday. Montana Department of Corrections spokesman Carolynn Bright on Monday said continued testing of symptomatic inmates confirmed 14 new cases among inmates and another 16 cases among staff, bringing the totals to 50 and 39, respectively. Contact tracing, done in coordination with local and state public health agencies, have helped identify additional cases at the facility, Bright said.
"The DOC's Clinical Services Division has had a plan in place for the possibility (Montana State Prison) might experience COVID-19 activity within its facility for months," Bright said in an email on Monday. "In the event an inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 exhibits symptoms of illness requiring a higher level of clinical observation and/or care, the inmate will be moved to a dedicated, onsite location or to a medical center that can provide the level of medical care required."
Two inmates died at Montana State Prison over the weekend — Ernest Coleman, 73, on Oct. 16, and Donald Earle Stemple, 80, on Oct. 17 — although Bright declined to release the cause of death. A call to the Powell County Health Department did not reach anyone, and the line did not allow a caller to leave a voicemail. By state health officials' online tally, Powell County, where the Montana State Prison is located, has not yet suffered any COVID-related deaths.
Medical staff have been checking symptomatic inmates to evaluate who needs testing or other necessary medical treatment, Bright said in an email Monday. The department's Clinical Services Division staff conducts daily nursing assessments on all inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 at their assigned isolation or quarantine housing, Bright said. The facility-wide quarantine will remain in place at Montana State Prison until the department's Clinical Services Division, in consultation with state and local health departments have determined the risk to inmates and staff has subsided, Bright said.
"At this time, we don't have an estimate as to when that will occur," Bright said.
Pre-release centers, where inmates live in a residential setting but are granted access to the community to work and attend treatment, around the state have also been breached. The START Center in Anaconda saw a 45-case outbreak in September; the facility has had 68 cases among residents to date, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.
Missoula Pre-Release, a 117-bed residential facility in Missoula, saw its first case on Oct. 15, executive director Sue Wilkins said Monday. That person, whom Wilkins declined to release any further information about, is quarantined in their own bedroom and bathroom at the facility, as are their two roommates, Wilkins said. After working with the pre-release center, the Missoula City-County Health Department did not require the facility to quarantine any other residents or staff, Wilkins said.
"I think that says a lot, in terms of how closely we've worked on this with our team and staff to make things right," Wilkins said, adding that mask use and distancing protocols are heavily enforced at the facility. Residents don't eat together in a common area anymore; food is brought to residents' rooms to mitigate any spread. Visitation has also gone completely virtual.
"In normal time, you can have visits and see family," Wilkins said. "We're not in a confined facility that's tightly packed, but it is hard."
Wilkins is encouraged by the fact that the Missoula Pre-Release has some elbow room in a time where prisons and jails are butting up to capacity. Only 58 of the 94 beds on the men's side are currently occupied, and only 13 of the 23 women's beds were filled on Monday, Wilkins said. That occupancy rate is the product of the pre-release's decision to stop taking new residents early in the pandemic, then requiring any new transfers to be quarantined for 14 days before they arrive at the facility in Missoula, Wilkins said. Because Missoula Correctional Services, the umbrella corporation above Missoula Pre-Release Center, is a nonprofit that contracts with the Montana Department of Corrections, it can make those kinds of decisions that are in the local interest.
"It's just because our count is down that we were able to do the individual bathroom" and other quarantine measures, Wilkins said. If cases begin erupting as they have in other detention facilities, "it's one of the things we're going to have to problem-solve here."
