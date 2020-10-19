Virus continues breach of prisons, jails

"I think that says a lot, in terms of how closely we've worked on this with our team and staff to make things right," Wilkins said, adding that mask use and distancing protocols are heavily enforced at the facility. Residents don't eat together in a common area anymore; food is brought to residents' rooms to mitigate any spread. Visitation has also gone completely virtual.

"In normal time, you can have visits and see family," Wilkins said. "We're not in a confined facility that's tightly packed, but it is hard."

Wilkins is encouraged by the fact that the Missoula Pre-Release has some elbow room in a time where prisons and jails are butting up to capacity. Only 58 of the 94 beds on the men's side are currently occupied, and only 13 of the 23 women's beds were filled on Monday, Wilkins said. That occupancy rate is the product of the pre-release's decision to stop taking new residents early in the pandemic, then requiring any new transfers to be quarantined for 14 days before they arrive at the facility in Missoula, Wilkins said. Because Missoula Correctional Services, the umbrella corporation above Missoula Pre-Release Center, is a nonprofit that contracts with the Montana Department of Corrections, it can make those kinds of decisions that are in the local interest.

"It's just because our count is down that we were able to do the individual bathroom" and other quarantine measures, Wilkins said. If cases begin erupting as they have in other detention facilities, "it's one of the things we're going to have to problem-solve here."

