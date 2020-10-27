Virus fight: Blackfeet covid restrictions take toll

ST. MARY — The COVID-19 pandemic presented stark choices to people on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation: Protect the economy or protect the culture? The Blackfeet chose their culture, with an unprecedented move to shut down the east side of Glacier National Park just before the start of tourist season.
In a normal year, Glacier Park attracts more than 3 million tourists — mainly in the summer months of June, July and August. The Blackfeet Indian Reservation and surrounding Glacier County’s economy depend on tourism, according to a study from the University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research. But this year wasn’t normal.
In the Glacier gateway town of St. Mary, Frog’s Cantina sits off Highway 89, just 200 feet from the park’s east-side entrance. It’s usually a bustling place during the summer. But when the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council decided to close the reservation to all non-essential travel and visitation last March, that traffic vaporized.
“Right now we have absolutely nobody going by. And there would be normally a string of cars going by,” said Frog’s owner David Flamand. “Normally we'd have 30 cars in the parking lot, if not more.”
But normally, the Blackfeet Reservation wouldn’t have lost 18 people to the COVID-19 virus and have another 390 sick by mid-October. The choice has been made even more controversial because the bulk of those cases appeared in late September, after a summer of virtually no infections. This raised the question: Did the border shutdown buy the Blackfeet time to get better prepared, or impose economic pain without the benefit of saving lives and health?
Visitation to the park this year was down 48%, according to National Park Service data. Those who had come since the start of the pandemic came in through the park’s western entrances. None came through that closed east entrance, where Flamand operates.
Flamand is just one of around 8,000 residents who live on or near the Blackfeet Reservation, and his business falls within reservation boundaries. When the pandemic hit the U.S. this spring, the tribe drew on its history in developing its reaction.
“As you know, we went through the smallpox epidemic back in the latter 1800s, which wiped out two thirds of the Blackfoot confederacy in its entirety,” said James McNeely, Blackfeet Tribal public information officer. “Then, of course, the Spanish Flu that came in 1918.”
McNeely estimates that the Blackfeet Nation has fewer than 20 fluent speakers and has been at risk of losing its language for more than 30 years. With the onset of the pandemic, the tribe focused on protecting its culture over its economy.
“The late Darryl Robes Kipp said it best, that if we ever lose our language, we lose our identity,” said McNeely.
On March 16, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, the governing body for the tribe, voted unanimously to reaffirm an emergency declaration issued the day before by Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
The reservation and the country as a whole were entering uncharted waters. In the following days, the Council implemented a stay-at-home order, shut down all non-essential traffic and vacation rentals, and closed the five eastern entrances leading into Glacier National Park.
It was a bold move by the tribe, and they knew it.
“Closing the park, it wasn’t something we did lightly,” said Tribal Business Councilwoman Stacy Keller. “We felt that there's no way that we could control even half of that population that came in.”
When Glacier National Park began reopening on June 8 along with the rest of Montana, the tribe was forced to make another decision just weeks after its initial lockdown: Re-open along with the state or keep its borders and the east entrances to the Park closed?
On June 29, the Council made the call. The tribe would continue its shutdown, effectively closing the eastern entrances to the park for the remainder of the tourist season.
Both Native and non-Native businesses took a hit.
Mark Howser and his wife, Colleen O’Brien, own and operate the Glacier Park Trading Company, the only general store in East Glacier. The decision to close the east entrances to Glacier National Park resulted in a 90% net loss to their business.
“A normal year, pre-Corona, we employ 27 employees. This year, of course, with the virus, we are only able to offer two employees part-time employment,” said Howser. “Having Glacier Park's entrances closed is probably the single most damaging aspect of the tribe’s shutdown. We do count on those tourists.”
The couple own a total of five businesses, but the trading company is the only one that has remained open as an essential business. They say they supported the tribe’s decision not to reopen for the rest of the season, but admit their business outlook is grim without further aid. State stabilization grants have been set aside for East Glacier businesses affected by the shutdown, but are only a stop-gap measure.
Roughly $110 million in nonresident spending occurred in Glacier County in 2018, according to the UM Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research. Last week, the Blackfeet Tribal Business council voted to continue a current stay-at-home order on the reservation until Nov. 8. East entrances to Glacier National Park remain closed.
As the full economic impact of the tribe’s decision hit home, it stung some residents to know the rest of the state was opening back up for business. Councilwoman Keller says the tribe knew the stakes.
“Yes, we affected many businesses, including our own local people that depend on that summer income,” Keller said. “We weighed all the factors.”
She says that economic loss is one thing, but losing lives is another: “It was really a tough decision. But in discussing the matter with an individual, he made my mind up. I asked for his opinion, and he said, ‘Well there's gonna be casualties either way, but you can only recover from one.’”
This story was edited by Rob Chaney with support from the Solutions Journalism Network.
