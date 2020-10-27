Virus fight: Blackfeet covid restrictions take toll

ST. MARY — The COVID-19 pandemic presented stark choices to people on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation: Protect the economy or protect the culture? The Blackfeet chose their culture, with an unprecedented move to shut down the east side of Glacier National Park just before the start of tourist season.

In a normal year, Glacier Park attracts more than 3 million tourists — mainly in the summer months of June, July and August. The Blackfeet Indian Reservation and surrounding Glacier County’s economy depend on tourism, according to a study from the University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research. But this year wasn’t normal.

In the Glacier gateway town of St. Mary, Frog’s Cantina sits off Highway 89, just 200 feet from the park’s east-side entrance. It’s usually a bustling place during the summer. But when the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council decided to close the reservation to all non-essential travel and visitation last March, that traffic vaporized.

“Right now we have absolutely nobody going by. And there would be normally a string of cars going by,” said Frog’s owner David Flamand. “Normally we'd have 30 cars in the parking lot, if not more.”