Virus fight: Risk becomes real for some Blackfeet

Brockie is a member of the White Clay Nation (Gros Ventre) and grew up on the Fort Belknap Reservation. She thinks tribes in Montana like the Blackfeet and others around the country were smart to act decisively when the pandemic hit despite a lack of services.

“I think we're, I don't know, I don't want to say comfortable, but we're used to crisis,” Brockie said. “So we seem to pull together best in crisis.”

Overall, people say quick thinking seemed to work to delay the health impacts of the pandemic. The tribe’s COVID-19 incident commander Robert Des Rosier was optimistic in early September.

“We were able to hold off that virus and keep it out of the community for over 100 days here,” Des Rosier said. “I think we went 105 days without having a local case.”

But that hasn’t lasted. After 83 active cases were announced Sept. 24, the tribe issued a two-week, reservation-wide shutdown. Tribal Chairman Tim Davis stressed the urgency of the situation during a Facebook Live event, asking members to “please help us get this under control so we don't have to bury some of our people.”