Virus fight: Tribal sovereignty squares off against disease

MISSOULA — Since April 1, every person entering the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota has to stop at a checkpoint to be screened for COVID-19.

An attendant stops each car and asks the passengers where they are going, whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms, and whether they’ve been in any hot spots.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier said checkpoints along with mandatory stay-at-home orders and a mask mandate aim to protect reservation residents from contracting COVID-19. Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe ordered similar barriers on their South Dakota reservation.

Across the country Native American tribes are using their self-governing powers to enact stricter rules than many state and county governments. At least in one state, a tribe has seen significant pushback against its exercise of sovereign powers. The question is, did the muscular and in some cases embattled efforts deliver the hoped-for result? Did it keep people safe from infection? Did it justify the equally dramatic sacrifice made by businesses and residents of reservations who lost billions of dollars in economic activity over the past year?