Virus outbreaks in Alberta oil sands has Montana on guard

Montana health officials are keeping an eye on outbreaks of COVID-19 in oil sands work camps in northern Alberta, Canada.
An outbreak last month in the Kearl Lake camp had spread to four other Canadian provinces and grown to 107 positive cases, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reported.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Wednesday declared a second outbreak after five cases were linked to the Horizon Oil Sands camp.
Canadian media reported the outbreaks have sparked calls to limit the use of fly-in workers in the remote mine fields.
Jon Ebelt, spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Friday there are no known COVID-19 cases in Montana connected to the outbreak in the Canadian oil sands.
“Montana is working hard to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our state, while monitoring outbreaks occurring near our borders and around the country,” Ebelt said in an email message to the Missoulian. “We continue to be concerned overall about the COVID-19 public health emergency and its impact.”
Alberta, one of three provinces that share borders with Montana, had reported more than 6,500 confirmed cases, including some 4,500 in the Calgary zone as of Friday, May 15. Eighty-nine of Alberta’s 125 deaths attributed to the novel virus have been in the same zone.
The Edmonton zone, where the oil sands mining camps are located, has had far less impact — 517 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.
Hinshaw said cases linked to the two camps have been identified in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan in the west, as well as Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Imperial Oil acknowledged the outbreak in its Kearl camp and said it’s taking the situation seriously.
“We have completed contact tracing for all of these individuals and have asked additional members of our workforce to self-isolate while further testing is underway,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to coordinate closely with Alberta Health Services (AHS) as we manage this issue. We are committed to safeguarding the safety and health of our workforce and we are in contact with those who have tested positive to ensure they are supported. Our thoughts are with these individuals and hope they make a full recovery.”
Mining operations continue at the Kearl mine.
Exxon-owned Imperial Oil came onto the radars of Idaho and western Montana more than 10 years ago when the company proposed to truck 200 “megaloads” of equipment over time through those states for construction at the Kearl mine.
After vigorous opposition in both states, including a successful lawsuit by Missoula County, Imperial abandoned the route in 2015. The company opened operations on its first phase of bitumen production in 2013.
On the same day Hinshaw reported the outbreak in the Horizon Oil Sands mine camp, Alberta announced it was moving forward with a “re-launch strategy,” according to the Edmonton Journal, which said Hinshaw expressed confidence that it was the right time.
“Protecting Albertans’ health and well-being is at the forefront of every decision that is made,” she said. “We would not jeopardize all that you have risked and sacrificed by beginning to re-open prematurely.”
The newspaper said Calgary and Brooks would take a delayed approach to reopening because of higher COVID-19 case loads. Calgary is 160 miles north of Montana and Glacier National Park. Brooks is 120 miles north of Port of Sweetgrass.
Through Friday, Montana had confirmed 466 positive cases, with four new ones in Bighorn County in the southeastern part of the state. It was the highest count since April 20. Sixteen people had died from virus-related causes, none of them in May.
"Montana continues to conduct COVID-19 tests on a daily basis, and state and local public health officials are working tirelessly on contact tracing to investigate all positive cases,” Ebelt said.
