Virus outbreaks in Alberta oil sands has Montana on guard

The Edmonton zone, where the oil sands mining camps are located, has had far less impact — 517 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

Hinshaw said cases linked to the two camps have been identified in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan in the west, as well as Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Imperial Oil acknowledged the outbreak in its Kearl camp and said it’s taking the situation seriously.

“We have completed contact tracing for all of these individuals and have asked additional members of our workforce to self-isolate while further testing is underway,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to coordinate closely with Alberta Health Services (AHS) as we manage this issue. We are committed to safeguarding the safety and health of our workforce and we are in contact with those who have tested positive to ensure they are supported. Our thoughts are with these individuals and hope they make a full recovery.”

Mining operations continue at the Kearl mine.

Exxon-owned Imperial Oil came onto the radars of Idaho and western Montana more than 10 years ago when the company proposed to truck 200 “megaloads” of equipment over time through those states for construction at the Kearl mine.