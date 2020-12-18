Visitors encouraged at Lolo Pass

KAMIAH, Idaho — As holiday festivities begin and snowflakes start to accumulate, the U.S. Forest Service encourages visitors to enjoy a winter wonderland at Lolo Pass.
"We've had enough snow at the pass that the groomer was able to make it around all 8 miles of ski trail to pack it down,” said Kearstin Edwards, recreation staff for the Lochsa-Powell and Moose Creek ranger districts in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “About half of the trail has a classic track set. As more snow falls, we'll get the track set around the whole loop. We hope that families who have gathered for the holidays will take advantage of the beautiful, wintry scenery and all that it offers in north Idaho.”
Winter operations at Lolo Pass officially began on Dec. 1. Visitors to Lolo Pass are required to purchase and display a Winter Recreation Pass (one per vehicle). When the visitor center is closed, winter recreation passes are available through a self-serve box near the Visitor Center door. Proceeds from the sale of these passes directly support winter trail maintenance and grooming, plowing, bathroom cleaning, facility maintenance and winter staffing at Lolo Pass.
Prices for passes follow.
Day Pass (available on site) - $5
Bundle (five-day, transferable passes) - $20
Season Pass (nontransferable) - $35
To check current snow conditions, you can visit the Discover Your Northwest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Discover-Your-Northwest-Lolo-Pass-Visitor-Center-278605048836443/.
For up-to-date ski and snowmobile trail grooming information, visit the Snowgoers’ trail page to track the groomer in real time; www.missoulasnowgoers.org/trail-report.
For ski trail reports, visit the Missoula Nordic Club’s trail page: www.missoulanordic.org/trail-reports#/lolo-pass
Lolo Pass is regularly staffed Thursday through Monday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PST. Through Christmas week, the visitor center at Lolo Pass will be closed Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 22-25. Regular hours of operation will resume on Saturday, Dec. 26, and continue through the new year.
