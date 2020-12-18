Visitors encouraged at Lolo Pass

"We've had enough snow at the pass that the groomer was able to make it around all 8 miles of ski trail to pack it down,” said Kearstin Edwards, recreation staff for the Lochsa-Powell and Moose Creek ranger districts in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “About half of the trail has a classic track set. As more snow falls, we'll get the track set around the whole loop. We hope that families who have gathered for the holidays will take advantage of the beautiful, wintry scenery and all that it offers in north Idaho.”