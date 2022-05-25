Voluntary incentives could encourage affordable housing in Missoula

Voluntary developer incentives might help Missoula's city government build creative ways to encourage affordable housing.

City staff presented possible incentives to the city’s Committee of the Whole Wednesday morning.

“We know that it can be a challenge to include affordable or income-restricted units in buildings,” said Emily Harris-Shears, housing policy specialist in the city’s Community Development Department.

Harris-Shears introduced the committee to three broad categories of incentives designed to make affordable housing easier and more attractive to build: funding-based incentives, land-based incentives and development allowances.

She said the city plans to first pursue funding-based incentives, which include subsidization opportunities for impact fees and utility infrastructure. Developers who pursue these incentives could, for example, receive city funding to cover impact fees in exchange for building an agreed-upon number of affordable units.

Next, Harris-Shears explained the city would move on to incentives such as density and parking reduction allowances, as well as land cost subsidizations and right-of-way vacations.

In these scenarios, a guarantee of affordable housing could allow a developer to provide less parking than the traditional requirements, or the city could provide right-of-way property to the developer.

Harris-Shears also suggested taking a comprehensive approach by bundling incentives for some developments, such as by combining a right-of-way vacation with utility subsidization.

She said the Community Development Department is concerned with making sure it creates the “right level of incentive for the right return of affordable housing.”

Subsidization could come from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and federal HOME funds, Harris-Shears said. She also suggested adding a fee for developers to offset the staffing costs associated with administering the new incentives.

The city is working with planning firm Design Workshop to develop recommendations for the incentives.

In addition to incentives encouraging affordable housing, city staff also suggested incentives aimed at improving the climate impact of developments.

“The goal of this program is really to connect our city work between affordable housing and climate action and working to support sustainable building initiatives through that incentives program,” said Rikki Henderson, housing programs manager in the Community Development Department.

Climate incentives could be layered with affordable housing incentives, Henderson explained, and the Community Development Department plans to seek funding for the climate incentives in its upcoming budget.

The Committee of the Whole was generally supportive of the incentives put forth by Henderson and Harris-Shears.

“I love all of these ideas,” said Gwen Jones, city council president and Ward 3 council member.

“This topic makes me really excited,” agreed Ward 4 Council Member Mike Nugent.

But despite the support, the committee raised various questions and concerns with the incentives program.

Jones and Nugent wanted more details about the process of implementing the incentives. Jones highlighted the potential for variability between projects, and Nugent worried the incentives might add extra steps for developers.

The question of permanent affordability also loomed large in the meeting Wednesday.

Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino brought up a concern about vacating a right-of-way and therefore losing the opportunity to leverage that resource in the future.

Public commenter and former city councilor Heather Harp echoed Carlino, raising the possibility that subsidization could expire in the future.

Harp said she wanted city staff to consider “…what kinds of opportunities present themselves for permanent affordability.”

Ward 1 Council Member Heidi West also hoped city staff would keep in mind incentives for smaller developments.

“Some of those tools don’t seem as robust in the context of small-scale infill development,” West noted.

