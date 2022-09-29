Volunteer work makes Missoula welcoming

On a chilly, wet Thursday morning, volunteers pulled 10 trash bags full of weeds along the Bitterroot Spur Trail. Cyclists pedaling by shouted their thanks to the hardworking volunteers, who were busy beautifying the space around the shade shelter on the west side of the trail.

Their effort was part of a daylong initiative known as “Welcome Home Missoula,” in which volunteers from a variety of organizations took up rehabilitation projects around the city.

“It’s a big collaborative project,” said Amy Cilimburg with Climate Smart Missoula, one of the organizations that came together for Welcome Home Missoula.

The other partners on the projects included United Way of Missoula County, Trees4Missoula, Eighth Street Pocket Park and Garden City Harvest.

“That’s how a lot of good things happen in Missoula, through partnerships,” said Karen Sippy with Trees4Missoula.

Welcome Home Missoula was also made possible by a $25,000 grant from Wells Fargo Bank, and many of the company’s employees also turned out to support the volunteer efforts.

One such volunteer was Randy Riley, who has been volunteering as part of Wells Fargo initiatives for 25 years.

“It’s been part of our culture for a long time,” said Riley.

Riley has helped clean up parks, build homes and install solar panels throughout his time volunteering with Wells Fargo.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Riley, who prefers volunteer projects that take place outside.

He said Wells Fargo employees have been participating in more than 400 similar volunteer events across the country throughout the month of September. Some of the volunteers in Missoula even traveled from Bozeman to be a part of Welcome Home Missoula.

Riley was one of a dozen volunteers Thursday who dug up invasive weeds and planted new native plants around the Bitterroot Spur shade shelter.

The structure was the second in a growing collection of shade shelters put into place along trails across Missoula.

The idea behind the shelters, Cilimburg explained, was to make the areas interesting and restful for trail users. But since they went into place, invasive weeds have sprouted around the shelter near Sixth and Ronan streets.

Along with removing the 10 bags of weeds Thursday, volunteers planted 40 to 50 new native grasses and flowers in place of the invasive plants.

The hope, said Cilimburg, is to turn the area “into a little island of native plants.”

And the future vision, she added, is to create “places that encourage people to want to be out on the trail.”

The Bitterroot Trail is an ideal project for Welcome Home Missoula, she said, because “it intersects different neighborhoods and communities in an interesting way.”

And in just a short morning the volunteers achieved their goal for the small park area around the shelter.

“It’s incredibly different now in just an hour and a half,” observed Erin Wilkins with United Way. “It’s really amazing.”

Wilkins explained that the other projects throughout the day encompassed painting and staining a shed for Garden City Harvest, pulling nonnative plants at the Eighth Street Pocket Park and cleaning up the park as well.

“We’re getting a lot of work done,” said Cilimburg.