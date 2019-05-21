Graduation party season is in full swing and Missoula's graduating high school seniors help to make their "All Night" celebration complete.
The 2019 Missoula Senior All Night Party is looking for volunteers to help graduates celebrate with a fun, safe, alcohol- and drug-free party on Saturday, June 8.
This year's party was nearly called off due to a lack of resources needed to make the event happen, but it's still on. Now, organizers are in search of volunteers and donations, according to a release from the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce.
Those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up online at http://signup.com/go/bBXmwet
Parents and guardians of underclassmen are especially encouraged to chaperone so parents of seniors can enjoy the day and spend time with guests or family members.
You can also donate to the Missoula High School Graduation Party's GoFundMe account online or mailed to 2019 Senior Graduation Party, PO Box 16144, Missoula, MT, 59808.
This year's party was almost canceled due to a lack of funding. The minimum needed to pull off the party is $9,500, although it costs upwards of $15,000 to run smoothly, according to the GoFundMe page. As of May 10, organizers said they only had $2,700 — falling $6,000 short of the minimum, which does not include prizes.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised about $1,000.
The party is open to high school seniors graduating from all of the public and private high schools and home schools in Missoula County.
More than 30 years ago, school districts across the country began holding "All Night" parties in response to the loss of young lives on graduation night because of alcohol- or drug-related accidents.
Parents and community volunteers have since adopted the event in Missoula and worked with local businesses who donate services and materials for the party.
This year's party will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the Hub Family Entertainment Center near the airport. There is no admittance for students after 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance at the high schools and at graduation rehearsals at the University of Montana, or $25 at the door on the night of the party.
The event includes food, go-cart racing, laser tag, games, pool, darts, music, dancing and raffles for prizes like gift certificates, electronics, outdoor gear and cash.