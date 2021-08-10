Volunteers, blood donors needed during disaster season

As a destructive wildfire season rolls on through the West, the American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

If you are interested in helping your community, send an email to IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.