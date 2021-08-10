Volunteers, blood donors needed during disaster season

As a destructive wildfire season rolls on through the West, the American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.
If you are interested in helping your community, send an email to IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31:
Missoula
Aug. 17: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the DoubleTree Hotel, 100 Madison St.
Aug. 18: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Vemco Inc., 201 N. Russell St.; noon-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by Missoula Public Library, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
Aug. 19: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
Aug. 23: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks.
Aug. 31: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cambium Place, 945 Wyoming St.
Victor
Aug. 30: 12:30-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 803 Fifth Ave.
Kalispell
Aug. 17: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 N. Meridian Road.
Aug. 20: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Homewood Suites, 195 Hutton Ranch Road.
Aug. 30: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Kalispell Center Mall, Center Street.
Aug. 31: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Flathead County Health Department, 1035 First Ave. W.
Lakeside
Aug. 17: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lakeside QRU Community Hall, 201 Bills Road.
West Glacier
Aug. 25: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive.
Polson
Aug. 31: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 209 Ridgewater Drive.
Ronan
Aug. 27: 1-6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Franklin Street and Fourth Avenue E.
Eureka
Aug. 24: Noon-5 p.m., First Baptist Church of Eureka, 355 Ninth St.
Libby
Aug. 19: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., VFW, 114 W. Second St.