Volunteers clean homeless camp as officials eye extending temporary shelter site

Volunteers have cleaned up over 15 tons of trash from the homeless encampment near the Reserve Street Bridge over the last month and hurried to get another load out on Friday.
They're working to get as much as possible before the river hits the high water mark this spring and washes it all downstream.
Meanwhile, several local organizations are looking into the possibility of extending management of the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS), a government-sanctioned camp for unsheltered people near Miller Creek. That site is now home to many of the former residents of the Reserve Street camp.
Kevin Davis is one of the organizers of the volunteer group that hauled over 50 garbage bags of trash from the Reserve Street site on Friday. There are still many people living on the land, which is mostly owned by the Montana Department of Transportation and is surrounded by private property.
"Republic Services told us we've taken in over 15 tons in the last 30 days," Davis said. "That's from a combination of a few different groups doing cleanups, mine included. We did one on April 9 as well, and we accomplished a lot in four hours. We were overwhelmed by the amount of trash in the area."
Republic Services is allowing the volunteers to dump what they collect at the landfill for free.
Missoula County commissioner Juanita Vero joined in the cleanup on Friday.
"It's National Volunteer Week," she explained.
About a dozen volunteers spent the morning hauling old blankets, cans and other items up the steep hillside, where a volunteer from the Missoula County Sheriff's Department was waiting with an all-terrain vehicle to move the trash to a dump truck farther away.
Travis Mateer, a volunteer, said one of the residents at the camp just got done working an overnight shift and was trying to catch some much-needed sleep, so volunteers were trying to avoid as much disruption as possible.
Davis noted that he expects the encampment to grow this summer because of Missoula's high housing costs and stagnating wage growth. He said volunteers are trying to be as respectful as possible of the residents there.
"This has been a great community effort," he said.
On Tuesday, the local agencies and organizations that have partnered to run Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space will hold a community forum to share how the project is going. They'll also discuss the possibility of extending it beyond the current public health emergency, according to county communications coordinator Allison Franz.
"Initially set up in response to the public health emergency, the TSOS has successfully supported 53 total residents, connecting them to regular case management and other critical support services," Franz wrote in a press release. "Since the space opened in mid-December, the TSOS has transitioned seven people into housing and four have received housing approval and are waiting to move or are close to securing emergency housing through the YWCA."
Four individuals have become employed since moving to the site and one has been accepted as a student at the University of Montana, Franz said.
"There has been only one law-enforcement call to the site, which was resolved quickly, and only a few medical emergencies requiring first responders," Franz said. "Because of this success, organizers are exploring the possibility of continuing the TSOS at its current location as a viable, longer-term transitional housing option for people experiencing homelessness."
Organizers have started reaching out to area businesses and homeowners about the possibility of extending the site, she said. The listening session on Tuesday is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. and people can call in at 406-272-4824 with the conference ID number 900656388#.
The conference call will feature many people involved in the effort, including Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, along with Jim Hicks, executive director of the Hope Rescue Mission. All three county commissioners will join the call.
The TSOS is funded through the federal CARES Act, emergency support grants from the Human Resource Council and private donations.
Hay Patrick said people living at the site, which is on private land off Highway 93, have told her it offers the best living conditions they've had in years, even though it's just tents on platforms.
"It's working and we've seen lives changed and people moved into housing and taking the next steps toward greater self-reliance and a healthier life," Hay Patrick said. "And there are people who would move into TSOS today if space were available."
The ad-hoc nature of the Reserve Street camp was a partial motivation for local organizations to set up a better option, according to Hay Patrick.
"Of course, we are always thinking about the Reserve Street encampment," she said. "It's illegal and unsafe in many respects, and we would rather have people connected to services and getting the help that they need that is provided for them at the TSOS."
Hay Patrick said Missoula's extremely low apartment vacancy rate has driven up housing prices and is making it more difficult for people to transition out of the homeless camps.