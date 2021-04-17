Volunteers deploy on M-trail maintenance

Pick-and-shovel season has started on Mount Sentinel’s “M” trail.
The need for maintenance suddenly became noticeable Thursday afternoon when a toe-stubbing rock turned into a one-boulder avalanche rolling down the steep slope, with volunteer workers warning hikers "Rock!" as it tumbled down the switchbacks. People all along the 620 vertical feet of exertion moved for safety.
The work crews deployed on Thursday to dig out rocks, haul in erosion barriers and adjust the cant of the trail so it’s more level. The workers will be regular features on the popular exercise route for the rest of summer.
“We got the split-rail fencing up last fall on every switchback,” retired University of Montana professor and volunteer coordinator Steve Gaskill said. “That should help stop short-cutting. We also took down the old, falling-down wire fence.”
Thursday's crew included Dan Mason of the U.S. Forest Service, UM graduate student Alexandria Albers, Big Sky High School teacher Kate Lindner, Missoula County Public Schools educator George Yellowrobe, and Missoula County election judge Bill Watson.
Gaskill, a former U.S. Olympic cross-country ski coach, said working the trail required lots of stamina and a good back. He compared a session to climbing the M several times.
This spring’s to-do list includes placing new water bars, smoothing the trail tread and other rehabilitation work. Last year, volunteers put in new concrete steps at the trailhead, added benches to several rest points on the hillside and touched up the lower switchbacks. In the final phase of the three-year effort, they will finish the upper extent of the trail and do maintenance on the concrete “M” landmark in 2022.
The trail will remain open to public use during all work sessions except May 31-June 4, when a special Montana Conservation Corps crew will install new steps on some switchbacks. Even then, other public access trails on Mount Sentinel will remain available.
Opportunities to join a work party come every Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Each party is limited to about 10 or 12 people for social distancing and tool sharing. To view the full schedule or participate, email a request to mtrailvolunteer@gmail.com.