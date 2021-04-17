Volunteers deploy on M-trail maintenance

Pick-and-shovel season has started on Mount Sentinel’s “M” trail.

The need for maintenance suddenly became noticeable Thursday afternoon when a toe-stubbing rock turned into a one-boulder avalanche rolling down the steep slope, with volunteer workers warning hikers "Rock!" as it tumbled down the switchbacks. People all along the 620 vertical feet of exertion moved for safety.

The work crews deployed on Thursday to dig out rocks, haul in erosion barriers and adjust the cant of the trail so it’s more level. The workers will be regular features on the popular exercise route for the rest of summer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We got the split-rail fencing up last fall on every switchback,” retired University of Montana professor and volunteer coordinator Steve Gaskill said. “That should help stop short-cutting. We also took down the old, falling-down wire fence.”

Thursday's crew included Dan Mason of the U.S. Forest Service, UM graduate student Alexandria Albers, Big Sky High School teacher Kate Lindner, Missoula County Public Schools educator George Yellowrobe, and Missoula County election judge Bill Watson.

Gaskill, a former U.S. Olympic cross-country ski coach, said working the trail required lots of stamina and a good back. He compared a session to climbing the M several times.