On a warm fall day, over 50 volunteers trekked up the ridge of Mount Dean Stone with digging tools in hand to carve out House of Sky, one of Missoula’s newest recreational trails.

Sept. 25 wasn’t an average Saturday — it was National Public Lands Day. This holiday typically sees an influx of volunteers to do trail work, and this year was no exception. Hosted by Mountain Bike Missoula (MTB Missoula), community members along with co-hosts from Five Valleys Land Trust, Montana Trail Crew, and Montana Conservation Corps teamed up to continue work sculpting House of Sky.

The trail will likely open next year — it spans about 4.5 miles and will ultimately connect with the High, Wide and Handsome Trail in the Mount Dean Stone Corridor. It will be open for hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers.

With views spanning across the Sapphire and Bitterroot mountains to the south and Missoula and Mount Sentinel to the north, the House of Sky trail offers sweeping landscape panoramas for a relatively moderate hike.

“Trying to create opportunities for all abilities of users is a big part of the project. It’s a really smooth surface so it’s suitable for a wide variety of uses,” Mountain Bike Missoula Trails Director Brian Williams said. Improving recreational trail access in the southside area of Missoula is also a key part of the project.

Where teams were working on National Public Lands Day was a bit more rocky and steep compared to the first chunk of the trail, but volunteers still were able to forge a walkable surface with relative ease.

Crews started work on the trail over the summer, but National Public Lands Day welcomed an especially large group of volunteers from all pockets of Missoula’s community. Starting from a meeting area, the group, carrying various heavy digging tools, climbed about two miles up already completed trail, lined with fall foliage.

Among them were Jason and Sophia Newcomer, who showed up with their two sons, Alex and Evan, ages 8 and 10.

“It’s something we all benefit from,” Jason said, adding trail work is a volunteer opportunity he and his family love to participate in to bolster Missoulians' access to recreating close to home.

Evan and Alex completed the trek to the work site alongside their parents with minimal difficulty (partially because they were promised cookies at the end of the work day).

Taking just a few breaks, Evan worked next to the adults on the trail, digging out grass, rocks and tree roots.

Like others, Evan’s favorite part of the process is the end result of the labor.

“I like the part when you tamp it down and see (the trail) done,” he said.

Natalie Hamel, senior crew lead with the Montana Conservation Corps, echoed Evan about the final product and added she is particularly excited about House of Sky improving accessibility.

“It’s so cool this trail is so close to town,” she said. “It’s really about connecting networks.”

Williams has spearheaded the House of Sky project. Even before the various meetings involved in planning the trail, Williams ventured out on his own to the woods to gauge what alignments might be possible and what things might look like. A grant for the House of Sky trail was applied for about a year and half ago, he said.

Williams estimates he’s designed and built over 30 miles of trails in western Montana.

But volunteer opportunities stretch beyond carving out new pathways.

Trail maintenance and upkeep is necessary to keep western Montana’s recreational trails safe and accessible for the public, he said. Land managers often don’t have the budgets to maintain trails as thoroughly as they would like, so it falls on the users to maintain the trails

“Trails are resources that require maintenance and care, and this is new construction so it’s very exciting,” Williams said.

Trail work is a volunteer opportunity open to anyone in the western Montana community. Event hosts like MTB Missoula and other organizations provide the tools, instructions and on-site guidance.

The trail is not currently open to the public, but Williams anticipates most of the construction on House of Sky will be completed by the first snowfall, and the trail will open on the flip side of winter, sometime in the spring.

