Volunteers lend a hand, move online for MLK Day of Service

"I think volunteering is always part of the light of this world and why we can make the world a better place," Scott said. "And I think this year it's just so much more important than other years. It's definitely important every year. But this year, it just really hit close to home because some of us feel helpless and this provides one way to just really make a difference and give back to your community."

Scott said that across the state, there were fewer in-person volunteer opportunities this year due to the pandemic.

Laurie Berg, AmeriCorps Senior Leader for the Montana Campus Compact, said the organization moved the popular MLK Read for Peace project online this year. Traditionally, the program places volunteers in kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms where they read students books about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and engage students in poetry and drawing activities. But this year, those readings have moved online and are staggered around the holiday.

On Monday, Dannette Fadness, the AmeriCorps Manager for the Montana Campus Compact at the University of Montana, read to a kindergarten class at Hellgate Elementary School via Zoom, using prompts to ask students to respond to questions about creating peace.

"Asking them ways that they can bring peace about the world is really important," Berg said. "It's important to start young and it's important to start even if we can't be in classrooms with folks."

