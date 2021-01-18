Volunteers lend a hand, move online for MLK Day of Service

Volunteers assembled, wrapped and packaged dozens of sandwiches at the Poverello Center on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Each year, on the third Monday in January, people in Missoula and across the nation lend their hands as a way to honor the life and legacy of King.
"I'm aware of all the good work the Pov does around down so I'm glad that I had the chance to come work here," said Daisy Ward, an AmeriCorps service member for the Justice for Montanans program. "I'll definitely be back."
Ward helped package sandwiches Monday that she made the night before while Kelsey Shaw, an AmeriCorps volunteer through Jesuit Volunteer Corps (JVC) Northwest, made dozens more to help feed Missoula's homeless.
"The kitchen really relies on community volunteers," said Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello Center's director of development and advocacy. "We have two staff that manage the food but we would not be able to produce the meals that we produce without the contribution of the volunteers and resident volunteers."
MLK Day is designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The federal government has tasked AmeriCorps with leading the volunteer efforts for the past quarter-century. AmeriCorps also facilitates volunteer opportunities throughout the entire month of January, said Megan Scott, program coordinator for Justice for Montanans.
"I think volunteering is always part of the light of this world and why we can make the world a better place," Scott said. "And I think this year it's just so much more important than other years. It's definitely important every year. But this year, it just really hit close to home because some of us feel helpless and this provides one way to just really make a difference and give back to your community."
Scott said that across the state, there were fewer in-person volunteer opportunities this year due to the pandemic.
Laurie Berg, AmeriCorps Senior Leader for the Montana Campus Compact, said the organization moved the popular MLK Read for Peace project online this year. Traditionally, the program places volunteers in kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms where they read students books about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and engage students in poetry and drawing activities. But this year, those readings have moved online and are staggered around the holiday.
On Monday, Dannette Fadness, the AmeriCorps Manager for the Montana Campus Compact at the University of Montana, read to a kindergarten class at Hellgate Elementary School via Zoom, using prompts to ask students to respond to questions about creating peace.
"Asking them ways that they can bring peace about the world is really important," Berg said. "It's important to start young and it's important to start even if we can't be in classrooms with folks."