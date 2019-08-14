Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, to complete the work crew for a new playground at Rose Park. Sign ups still are not full and workers are needed so that all work can be completed on Saturday. Meet your neighbors, enjoy the weather and create something special for a beautiful gem of a park that serves many neighborhoods.
Contact Nathan McLeod at Missoula Parks and Recreation, 406-552-6261, or Jesse Zentz at jesse_zentz@bcbsmt.com for more information and to sign up.