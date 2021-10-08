Volunteers pack 90K meals for needy students in Missoula area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luke Alford, an instructor at UM's College of Health, recruited a handful of volunteers for the day.

"None of us get anywhere without the help of others, so when we can help people we take our opportunity to do it," he said.

At no point did the endeavor feel like actual work, he noted, especially with the bell-ringing firing up his team's competitive juices to go faster than other tables.

"It's just an occasion to celebrate and get hyped about goodwill and team spirit and that stuff," he said. "We're trying to crank out these meals and have some fun doing it."

The food was made possible by donations from Wells Fargo, Scheels All Sports, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, ALPS Corporation, Clearwater Credit Union, Stockman Bank, Holly Truitt Consulting and First Security Bank.

A logistics company, The Outreach Program, implemented COVID-19 protocols at the event and Republic Services helped with recycling.

“We’re proud to partner again for University United Food Friday,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “Our campus community has generously jumped in again to help the larger Missoula community, helping make a better place for us all.”

This was the third time United Way of Missoula County has organized a meal-packing event.

