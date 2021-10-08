Volunteers pack 90K meals for needy students in Missoula area

The rattle of bells followed by loud cheers and clapping echoed throughout the crowded ballroom at the University of Montana's University Center on Friday.
With everyone wearing masks and gloves, well over 250 volunteers spent the day in assembly lines packaging 90,000 nonperishable meals as part of United Way of Missoula County's 90th anniversary this year.
Each time a table filled up with the packages, the bells rang and the hollering commenced.
The meals will go to the Missoula Food Bank's Empower Pack program, which sends food home on the weekends with students facing food insecurity.
“We are so grateful to be able to provide these nutritious meals for our community members for our 90th anniversary,” said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County. “We really wanted to do something big for our community to celebrate our 90th, and helping thousands of families feels right. Our volunteers and our sponsors are heroes for making this possible.”
A team from Washington Middle School's school ambassadors program staffed one table, and a team of UM student-athletes and students staffed another.
Luke Alford, an instructor at UM's College of Health, recruited a handful of volunteers for the day.
"None of us get anywhere without the help of others, so when we can help people we take our opportunity to do it," he said.
At no point did the endeavor feel like actual work, he noted, especially with the bell-ringing firing up his team's competitive juices to go faster than other tables.
"It's just an occasion to celebrate and get hyped about goodwill and team spirit and that stuff," he said. "We're trying to crank out these meals and have some fun doing it."
The food was made possible by donations from Wells Fargo, Scheels All Sports, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, ALPS Corporation, Clearwater Credit Union, Stockman Bank, Holly Truitt Consulting and First Security Bank.
A logistics company, The Outreach Program, implemented COVID-19 protocols at the event and Republic Services helped with recycling.
“We’re proud to partner again for University United Food Friday,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “Our campus community has generously jumped in again to help the larger Missoula community, helping make a better place for us all.”
This was the third time United Way of Missoula County has organized a meal-packing event.