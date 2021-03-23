Volunteers sought for McCormick Park working group

The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is looking for input on its new community center at McCormick Park.

In a release, it asks for citizens to apply for a working group that would develop a master plan for the proposed Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity. In late February, the project took a step forward when the city approved $119,888 to be spent on design services for the community center.

The department hopes to have up to 15 members on the working group. Community representation is important for the project and hopes to have representatives from a variety of different groups: Two from neighborhood councils and community forums, two from youth and adult sports, two from youth and active arts, dance and music.