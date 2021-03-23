 Skip to main content
Volunteers sought for McCormick Park working group

Silver Summit

Kids play on a slide that comes down from a “play mountain” during the grand opening of Silver Summit, an all-abilities playground in McCormick Park, in 2014. 

 Tom Bauer

The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is looking for input on its new community center at McCormick Park.

In a release, it asks for citizens to apply for a working group that would develop a master plan for the proposed Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity. In late February, the project took a step forward when the city approved $119,888 to be spent on design services for the community center.

Applicants for the project can apply at engagemissoula.com and the application is due by March 29. 

The department hopes to have up to 15 members on the working group. Community representation is important for the project and hopes to have representatives from a variety of different groups: Two from neighborhood councils and community forums, two from youth and adult sports, two from youth and active arts, dance and music.

Missoula Parks and Recreation would also like to have one representative from the following categories: disability focused, higher education, public education, cultural heritage and historic preservation, fundraising and financial and business.

There also would be three at-large representatives from "a broad representation of community demographics," the release said.

The working group would meet approximately four times with the meetings lasting between 2.5-3 hours. The meetings would be on weekday evenings, starting around 6 p.m.

The first meeting is set for April 29 and each session would have other responsibilities associated with it. Working group meetings would conclude in Oct. of 2021 and the group would not meet from June 25 to Sept. 6.

