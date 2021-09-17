Volunteers turn out to prevent degradation along Clark Fork River

Through the project, clearly defined access points will be constructed along the Clark Fork River to prevent future degradation.

“The restoration part of that plan is so important because areas that we’re working on right now ensure that our river can function correctly,” Haines said.

Before the walking path near John H. Toole park was widened, the riparian zone along the river’s urban sections was filled with weeds. Now, through the help of volunteers it’s being restored with native plants that will provide stability to the soil in the river banks.

Additionally, the trees planted will improve water quality by buffering temperature impacts on the river during the summer.

“The native vegetation is super important to our native wildlife species — the birds, the beavers, the things that use the river and depend on that green buffer for habitat,” Haines said.

Riparian areas make up only 3-10% of the habitat in Montana, but 70% of wildlife species utilize it at some point during their lifetimes, according to Haines.