Volunteers turn out to prevent degradation along Clark Fork River

For decades, the Clark Fork Coalition and Missoula Parks and Recreation have worked to restore and maintain the health of the river winding through Missoula.
As the quality of the river improved, recreationists flocked to the river banks to fish, tube and cool off during the hot summer months. While it’s encouraging to have more people enjoying the river, it also comes with some downsides.
Increased recreation along the urban sections of the waterway has resulted in major degradation along the river’s edge, damaging habitats and vital resources that help maintain the health of the Clark Fork.
“Over the past 10 years we’ve seen a lot of improvement in water quality. With that comes a lot of increased interest in using the river and recreating here and some increased pressures on the river as well,” said the Clark Fork Coalition’s community programs manager Lily Haines.
On Thursday, the Clark Fork Coalition and Missoula Parks and Recreation organized a volunteer event in an effort to restore the riparian buffers along the river by planting a variety of trees, shrubs, grasses and other plants that are native to the area.
The volunteer effort is part of a multifaceted project to restore and protect the river after the trail along John H. Toole Riverfront Park was widened recently to accommodate the high volume of walkers, runners and bikers that frequent the path.
“It was an opportunity to improve this transition in this section of trail, which is one of the busier sections,” said Molly Anton, a restoration technician with Missoula Parks and Recreation. “It was very compatible with the restoration that we wanted to do.”
The handful of volunteers that turned up got their hands dirty and planted chokecherry and serviceberry bushes, as well as native pines and grasses, in the soil along the trail.
“Having the Clark Fork right in town is really important to me,” said Stephen German, who volunteered on Thursday.
German grew up along the Connecticut River that runs through New England and has always felt connected to the waterways he lives near.
“I want to participate in maintaining the health of the river and assist with any restoration,” German continued.
German frequently volunteers with the Clark Fork Coalition.
“When Lily sends out the word, I show up,” German said.
Thursday’s volunteer effort is not directly a part of the Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project, but complements it, Anton said.
The Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project aims to address the need for more sustainable access to the river to balance recreation with river health.
Through the project, clearly defined access points will be constructed along the Clark Fork River to prevent future degradation.
“The restoration part of that plan is so important because areas that we’re working on right now ensure that our river can function correctly,” Haines said.
Before the walking path near John H. Toole park was widened, the riparian zone along the river’s urban sections was filled with weeds. Now, through the help of volunteers it’s being restored with native plants that will provide stability to the soil in the river banks.
Additionally, the trees planted will improve water quality by buffering temperature impacts on the river during the summer.
“The native vegetation is super important to our native wildlife species — the birds, the beavers, the things that use the river and depend on that green buffer for habitat,” Haines said.
Riparian areas make up only 3-10% of the habitat in Montana, but 70% of wildlife species utilize it at some point during their lifetimes, according to Haines.
“For a long time in this urban area we maybe faced away from the river and allowed it to be our backyard — we keep our garbage cans out here, we let it fill in with weeds — and it’s just really encouraging to see us facing the river, looking at its health and investing in making sure we have this naturally functioning, wild river, right through town,” Haines said.
The Clark Fork Coalition along with the Lolo Watershed Group and the Montana Watershed Coordination Council have organized another volunteer planting day for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lolo Creek Fish Screen.