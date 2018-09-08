As fans entered Washington-Grizzly Stadium before Montana's game against Drake on Saturday, they were greeted with a reminder that help is available for anyone struggling with mental health.
Volunteers with Project Tomorrow passed out 1,700 flyers to fans in the hour leading up to the game as part of its initiative to raise awareness and educate on the issue of suicide.
“Hi, we’re here talking about how to keep our Griz family safe and healthy,” said Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County and chair of Project Tomorrow.
Project Tomorrow works to reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts in western Montana by increasing awareness, providing support and promoting recovery. The group educates health care professionals, school counselors and community members on how to identify warning signs and help those in need.
“Every one of us knows someone who has died by suicide in our circle,” Patrick said. “I think that’s just a fact of life in Montana, so if we reach just a few people and educate them about what to look for and what to do then it was well worth an hour in the sun at Washington-Griz Stadium.”
The group’s decision to greet fans at the game marked the start of National Suicide Prevention Week, which runs from Sept. 7-15.
Each flyer listed warning signs and intervention strategies to utilize, along with numbers for the National Suicide Lifeline and the National Crisis Textline.
Patrick said the group got the idea to come to the game when it realized Providence St. Patrick Hospital was the sponsor of the University of Montana/Drake football game. Patrick said the hospital was planning to use advertising for the game to highlight mental health in the community and she saw it as an opportunity to jump on board.
“The demographic in Montana that’s taking their own lives with the most regularity are men 40-60 and that is who’s coming to Griz games to a large extent,” Patrick said.
Patrick said that herself and other volunteers were met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans attending the game, with many people thanking them for their work on highlighting the issue. Some even shared personal stories.
“It’s unusual when you’re leafleting anywhere for someone to thank you for giving them something but the vast majority said thank you,” Patrick said.
Project Tomorrow Montana will be holding events throughout the week to continue educating about mental health and suicide. View the full schedule at ProjectTomorrowMT.org.