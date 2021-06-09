'Vote for Jeannette' for the American quarter

In celebration of Jeannette Rankin’s birthday this month, the Jeannette Rankin Foundation encourages the public to “Vote for Jeannette!” in the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program. By nominating Rankin to be featured on the American quarter, the foundation seeks to memorialize and celebrate Rankin’s enduring legacy as the first American woman elected to the U.S. Congress and her lifelong dedication to women’s rights and world peace.
Born June 11, 1880, in Missoula, Rankin served as the sole female in the U.S. House of Representatives when she voted on the resolution for the 19th amendment that would grant women the national right to vote in 1920.
“Jeannette Rankin’s legacy continues to inspire women and communities to strive to better their worlds,” said Karen Sterk, CEO of the Jeannette Rankin Foundation. “We would be humbled for the public to join us in nominating Jeannette for the American Women Quarters program. Together, we can honor her significant role in our country’s history and inspire more people with her story.”
The U.S. Mint is gathering rolling nominations from the public for 20 American women to be honored on coins issued under the American Women Quarters Program, a partnership of the National Women's History Museum, the Smithsonian Institution American Women's History Initiative and the Bipartisan Women's Caucus. Acclaimed writer Maya Angelou and first American woman in space Sally Ride will be the first distinguished American women stamped on the program’s quarters, with five women a year selected over the next four years. The Jeannette Rankin Foundation hopes their namesake will be included in the ranks of these prestigious women.
A trailblazer in the women’s suffrage movement, Rankin served two terms in the U.S. Congress from 1917 to 1919 and 1941 to 1943, representing Montana and infamously voting against both world wars. Rankin passed away in 1973, having lived much of her later life in Athens, Georgia, and continuing her dedication to education, peace and the well-being of women and children. The Jeannette Rankin Foundation was created shortly after her death with proceeds from Rankin’s estate to provide scholarships and support for low-income women ages 35 and older so that they may build better lives through post-secondary education. Today, the foundation has awarded $3.6 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 women across the country.
To “Vote for Jeannette!” for the American quarter and learn more, visit rankinfoundation.org/voteforjeannette.