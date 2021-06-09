'Vote for Jeannette' for the American quarter

In celebration of Jeannette Rankin’s birthday this month, the Jeannette Rankin Foundation encourages the public to “Vote for Jeannette!” in the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters program. By nominating Rankin to be featured on the American quarter, the foundation seeks to memorialize and celebrate Rankin’s enduring legacy as the first American woman elected to the U.S. Congress and her lifelong dedication to women’s rights and world peace.

Born June 11, 1880, in Missoula, Rankin served as the sole female in the U.S. House of Representatives when she voted on the resolution for the 19th amendment that would grant women the national right to vote in 1920.

“Jeannette Rankin’s legacy continues to inspire women and communities to strive to better their worlds,” said Karen Sterk, CEO of the Jeannette Rankin Foundation. “We would be humbled for the public to join us in nominating Jeannette for the American Women Quarters program. Together, we can honor her significant role in our country’s history and inspire more people with her story.”