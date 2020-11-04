Voters approving measure to remove local governments' power to regulate carrying of firearms

Montanans were approving by 51 percent of the vote a measure to remove local governments' power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons in Montana.

According to the Montana Secretary of State's website Wednesday, 278,545 of voters said yes to the measure, and 272,746 said no.

The measure is a bid to remove local governments’ power to regulate the carrying of permitted concealed weapons, except in public buildings. It also would remove local governments’ power to regulate the possession of firearms by “convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens, and minors.”

State law will continue to allow local governments to regulate concealed or unconcealed weapons in public buildings, parks and schools.