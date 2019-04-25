Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) has been notified by the Missoula County Elections Administrator that a certain number of MRFD voters in the Bonner area did not receive a complete ballot and MRFD’s Resolution 2019-1 had been omitted.
For the MRFD voters affected, a supplemental ballot with only the MRFD levy has been mailed and should have been received, Wednesday, April 24. Bonner area voters are encouraged to watch for the second ballot as both ballots must be submitted in order to vote on all ballot issues for which voters are eligible.
MRFD’s levy will guarantee that a minimum of two career Firefighter/EMTs with Advanced Life Support medical capabilities will staff each station 24-hours a day. MRFD has proudly served the Bonner area for decades and we want to ensure that all of our voters have a voice in the level of emergency service that they receive.