Voters saying yes to Missoula County gas tax so far

Montana has seen a record-breaking turnout leading up to today's primary, and Missoula County had received 40,775 ballots as of 2 p.m., a ballot return rate of 57% and overall voter turnout rate of 48%. Please watch the Missoulian.com for updates on results.

Results in Missoula County are as follows so far, but these outcomes are not final:

Gas Tax

For: 19,101

Against:18,635

Missoula County Commissioner

Juanita Vero, uncontested Democrat: 20,465

Alan Ault, uncontested Republican: 11,528

Watch this story today for Election Day updates.

