Voters saying yes to Missoula County gas tax so far

Montana has seen a record-breaking turnout leading up to today's primary, and Missoula County had received 40,775 ballots as of 2 p.m., a ballot return rate of 57% and overall voter turnout rate of 48%. Please watch the Missoulian.com for updates on results.
Results in Missoula County are as follows so far, but these outcomes are not final:
Gas Tax
- For: 19,101
- Against:18,635
Missoula County Commissioner
- Juanita Vero, uncontested Democrat: 20,465
- Alan Ault, uncontested Republican: 11,528
