Voters to consider $3M for Mountain Line

Voters will be asked this fall to consider paying more toward Mountain Line, a levy increase that would translate into another $81 a year on a house worth $300,000, according to the bus service.

Wednesday, Mountain Line staff presented a snapshot of the additional services the buses would provide with the added $3 million a year and gave a look at the growth of public transportation in Missoula in recent years.

From 2014 to 2020, ridership on the buses has grown 70 percent, said Shanti Johnson, communications and outreach specialist with Mountain Line.

However, Mountain Line also went to zero fare, and community partners such as the hospitals support the buses so riders can hop on for free. Johnson said the amount Mountain Line receives from partners accounts for 40 percent of the income the bus agency would collect if it was earning fares.

Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line general manager, said the bus agency does not want to ask its partners to make up the difference because the buses benefit everyone who lives here.

"We are now asking the community, if you really love zero fare and want to see it stay in perpetuity, then we need an ability to do that," Aldridge said.