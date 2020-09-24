Voters to consider $3M for Mountain Line

Voters will be asked this fall to consider paying more toward Mountain Line, a levy increase that would translate into another $81 a year on a house worth $300,000, according to the bus service.
Wednesday, Mountain Line staff presented a snapshot of the additional services the buses would provide with the added $3 million a year and gave a look at the growth of public transportation in Missoula in recent years.
From 2014 to 2020, ridership on the buses has grown 70 percent, said Shanti Johnson, communications and outreach specialist with Mountain Line.
However, Mountain Line also went to zero fare, and community partners such as the hospitals support the buses so riders can hop on for free. Johnson said the amount Mountain Line receives from partners accounts for 40 percent of the income the bus agency would collect if it was earning fares.
Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line general manager, said the bus agency does not want to ask its partners to make up the difference because the buses benefit everyone who lives here.
"We are now asking the community, if you really love zero fare and want to see it stay in perpetuity, then we need an ability to do that," Aldridge said.
Since the creation of the Missoula Urban Transportation District in 1976, Mountain Line has sought voter approval to increase its operating mill levy only once, in 2013, Johnson said. The requested increase amounts to roughly 50 percent more than property owners currently pay on a median priced house.
Aldridge said polling shows community members want more services, and Mountain Line's website notes the additional funds would go toward the following (details are available at https://www.mountainline.com/mill-levy/):
- Expanded weekend service, including adding Sunday bus service for the first time.
- Increased bus frequency on heavily-used routes.
- Funding to enhance the zero-fare program.
- Supporting the conversion of its fleet from diesel to electric to meet its 2035 zero-tailpipe-emissions goal — reducing vehicle emissions and protecting our air quality.
At the videoconference meeting, Councilor Sandra Vasecka asked for the amount of money people currently pay for Mountain Line. Johnson said the cost comes to roughly $150 a year on a house valued at $315,000. The median cost of a house in Missoula hit $338,000 in 2020.
Councilor Jordan Hess noted the buses benefit people who don't use the service personally in contributing to cleaner air and less noise from other transportation. He also noted the issue will be "at the very end of a very long ballot."
"It's really important that people vote their ballot and vote their entire ballot and get to the end of the ballot and let it be known how they feel on this measure," Hess said.
