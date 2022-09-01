 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
W. Broadway barricade false alarm, but biker hurt nearby

Missoula law enforcement officers faced what appeared to be armed suspect in a hotel room on West Broadway Wednesday evening, before learning it was a false alarm. 

Just as the stand-off was dispersing, a bicyclist got hit by an automobile directly across from St. Patrick Hospital one block east of the hotel at 10:45 p.m. The person was pinned underneath the vehicle. 

Missoula police used floor jacks to free the victim. West Broadway was blocked from Orange Street to the hospital while the rescue was completed. Police were able to free the victim about 10:50 p.m. and took them to the hospital.

As of Thursday morning, the condition of the cyclist was unknown. Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said initial investigations show the cyclist was riding the wrong way in traffic. They also weren't equipped with required bicycle lights. 

People involved are cooperating with the investigation. There were several witnesses at the scene who spoke about what they saw to law enforcement. Their statements reflect the damage observed by investigators, Arnold said. 

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a Missoula police SWAT team responded to a report of a barricaded suspect in a hotel room on West Broadway, according to Arnold.

Officers were using a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to come out of the room. They also detonated several flash-bang grenades at the scene around 10:10 p.m.

Other guests at the hotel came out to look from their balconies before being ordered to stay in their rooms. At least 15 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene Wednesday night.

However, by 10:45 p.m. officers determined the information provided was unfounded, Arnold said. The assembled officers and vehicles dispersed, when the bicyclist was hit in an unrelated collision. Several officers at the scene sprinted to help the bicyclist. 

 

 

