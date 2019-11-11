Given the storm that wreaked havoc across much of Montana's roadways on Sunday, Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero considers herself lucky after a close call on Highway 200.
Vero was heading west near mile marker 21 between Potomac and Greenough around 7 p.m. when a pickup heading the other direction began sliding sideways. The pickup's back end went across the center line and bashed into the driver's side of Vero's Subaru CrossTrek.
"There was no reaction time," Vero said Monday.
Vero was not injured in the crash, which set off her front seat airbags. The driver's side front panel and door on her car were left in a mess of twisted metal, but there were no hard feelings between the two drivers.
"The first thing we both did was give each other a big hug because we were both OK," Vero said. "I'm just so lucky. Airbags, man."
For the most part, the Montana Department of Transportation's Missoula District, which stretches from Ravalli County to the Canadian border, was spared the brunt of Sunday's storm, District Administrator Bob Vosen said. By Monday afternoon, the transportation department was reporting snow and ice on nearly all of Montana's roadways outside the Missoula District.
"Crashes were pretty minimal last night," Vosen said Monday.
While some snow fell on the passes in the area, a "narrow but intense snow bands" caused some white-knuckle-driving conditions between Clinton and Drummond, Vosen said. The snow bands dropped some heavy and wet snow in the area shortly before the temperature rapidly dropped, he said, freezing over the roadway.
Conditions may have been worse, Vosen said, if the transportation department's weather team had not notified administrators of the incoming weather, prompting MDT to deploy a fleet of plows ahead of time to drop some preemptive snow melt on the roads.
Along with the early roadwork, Vosen said drivers appeared to be taking extra caution in the Missoula area.
You have free articles remaining.
"It sounds like people are starting to recognize it's winter in Montana," he said.
The state transportation department is still beefing up its plow teams for the coming winter. Vosen said the department hires an extra 40 temporary plow drivers for the south half of the Missoula District, which spans from Polson down Highway 93 to Idaho. Another 35 temporary drivers are hired for the Kalispell area, he said.
*
Montana Highway Patrol responded to 134 crashes on Sunday across the state, with the bulk reported on Interstate 90, according to MHP’s online incident tracker. Approximately 33 were in the Missoula District, but the Bozeman District saw 56, and 41 crashes occurred in Butte, according to MHP.
Thirty slide-offs were recorded statewide. Injuries were reported across the state, but no crash was fatal, according to MHP.
Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday the Missoula City-County Public Report recorded 23 accidents within the county, including Vero's.
After Vero's car came to rest off the highway, her door was so mangled she had to climb out the window. By then, other drivers had stopped to check on Vero and the pickup truck driver until the Missoula County Sheriff's Department, Montana Highway Patrol and the Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash scene.
"Everyone was awesome," she said, "from bystanders to emergency services."
While temperatures are forecast to reach the high 40s and low 50s through Saturday, the National Weather Service is calling for rain and snow in the Missoula area Tuesday and Friday evenings.