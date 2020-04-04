Waiting on the surge: Montana's rural hospitals gear up for COVID-19

There’s not enough wood in all of rural western Montana to knock on these days.
When it comes to the spread of COVID-19, the refrain “when, not if” applies to every hospital and health care facility from Eureka in the northern woods to Darby down south.
The latest models project the disease to peak in Montana in terms of hospital resource use in late April. The smaller and more remote the hospital, the more challenging is the planning and waiting for the surge of the insidious, invisible infection.
“The hardest part to get past is you scramble, and then you’re just waiting in that middle ground, waiting for the storm to come,” Laurel Chambers-Haskins, chief executive officer at Mineral Community Hospital, said Friday.
“It has certainly become an all-consuming part of what I deal with every day here, and we haven’t even had a here in Sanders County,” said Greg Hanson, president and CEO of Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains.
At week’s end, there were also no COVID-19 cases in Mineral, Granite and Powell counties, whose seats are in Superior, Philipsburg and Deer Lodge, respectively. Ravalli County had confirmed two cases, Lake County four, and Lincoln County, to which the state’s first death was attributed, had six.
Three weeks after Montana’s first cases were confirmed on March 13, 34 of Montana’s 56 counties still hadn’t reported a case. They are among the state’s least populated. If they have hospitals at all, the facilities are chronically understaffed, undersupplied and underfunded in the best of times.
These aren’t the best of times.
“It’s moments of craziness followed by a lot of anxious worry and all sorts of things,” said Steve Todd, CEO of St. Luke Community Healthcare in Ronan. “I think all hospitals are engaged in some level of activity around planning for surge capacity. The challenge is that each hospital is made up of different staff, different equipment, different physical plants.”
For weeks hospitals have had their own screening processes for potential COVID-19 patients in place, be they curbside or facilities outside the main buildings.
They’ve closed their doors to visitors and implemented strict screening procedures for staff to enter the buildings.
They’ve wrestled with questions of where to care for COVID-19-positive patients that come their way and whether the supply chains of personal protective equipment (PPE) reach way out here.
How to keep staff up on almost daily mandates from health and government officials? How to keep up morale in these tense times among those heroes of the coronavirus plague, the doctors and nurses and other providers on the front lines? How to pay the bills?
“There are a number of different processes being put into place,” Dr. Darin Bell said. “All of the hospitals are really jumping on this now before they develop a large number of cases coming in. I think everybody sort of sees the writing on the wall as to what’s going to happen.”
Bell, a family medicine physician in Missoula, is rural director of the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana. The program, sponsored by the University of Montana, trains doctors at 15 partner hospitals in this half of the state, although a couple of them have opted out during the COVID-19 spread.
In some ways, Bell said, the rural hospitals are lucky.
“We’re a little behind the curve compared to some of the more populated areas in terms of getting an increase in coronavirus cases, so we get to watch how bigger cities and bigger counties are responding," he said. "It allows us a little bit of advance warning to prepare to be in a better position to help when our numbers do start to increase.”
Todd said a designated wing will be cordoned off at St. Luke in Ronan should an onslaught of coronavirus patients occur.
Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains opened a separate clinic for respiratory illnesses on hospital grounds on March 23. Like facilities couldn't be secured for established clinics in Thompson Falls and Hot Springs so people with flu-like conditions are scheduled after 3 p.m. each week day.
At Mineral Community Hospital, a 12-room, 25-bed facility in Superior, the two rooms with double entries will be used for coronavirus cases should it become necessary.,
“We don’t have ventilators and negative pressure rooms, so we will likely ship patients to bigger places, Missoula and Kalispell,” Chambers-Haskins said. “We have a skilled care program so if they’re not sick enough to be at, say, St. Patrick’s (in Missoula) we’ll keep them here. We see that as kind of our role, to help leave more space and share supplies with the big hospitals.”
Sequestering onsite isn't an option at Granite County Hospital in Philipsburg.
“If someone is in respiratory distress, we’ll evaluate them, stabilize them and if it’s something that needs respiratory support we would need to transfer them to a higher port like Missoula,” CEO Maria Stoppler said.
Last week marked the second allotment of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile to Montana's hospitals, long-term care facilities and county Departments of Emergency Services. Granite County Hospital, for example, was scheduled to receive 189 N95 respirator masks, 76 surgical masks, 41 face shields, 326 pairs of gloves and 27 gowns. All are appreciated and will be needed if the surge hits.
“We’re actually OK right now,” Stoppler said. “We’ve gotten a lot from the national stockpile, and we’ve had a lot of donations from the community. If anyone has any N95 masks, they’ve donated them, and the high school shop class has donated all their reusable masks.”
Masks and other equipment are shared among the hospital, ambulance crew and law enforcement in Philipsburg, she said.
A Facebook post Thursday from St. Luke Community Healthcare put out a call for masks, exam and surgical gloves, Tyvek suits and paint suits, impervious gowns and unexpired hand sanitizer. Starting Friday, and every Tuesday and Friday thereafter, donations will be accepted at the loading dock on the west side of the hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Two reasons why they’re doing that,” Todd said. “One is we’ve had a really neat kind of response from the community asking if they can do something. And we just know from the experience of others that while we presently have a supply, that supply can deteriorate quickly. The ability to get those things across the country can be a challenge, so it’s more just trying to be prepared.”
Some of Western Montana’s small and mid-size hospitals held their second regional call Friday with Providence St. Patrick and Community Medical Center in Missoula as well as Kalispell Regional Medical Center. They are the Big Three hospitals on this side of the divide.
“We’re trying to figure out how do we provide a coordinated effort around surge planning,” Todd said. “Let’s say any one of our institutions gets overrun. How do we collectively provide a pressure relief valve or support for the institution to help them?”
In Philipsburg, Stoppler said the public health nurse from Anaconda in Deer Lodge County just signed on to serve Granite County as well.
Such cooperation could come in especially handy should the already small pool of caregivers at rural hospitals be reduced by illness or quarantine.
“That can cause a huge ripple across the organization because you may have only a couple of people to cover a particular service,” Todd said.
Chambers-Haskins, who worked 20 years as a physician’s assistant at Mineral Community before becoming CEO in January, said the Montana Hospital Association and the state health department have done commendable jobs connecting with hospitals during the scare through webinars and emails. Her hospital also works closely with other local services.
“I think small towns are lucky,” she said. “We’re used to coordinating with the health department. In a little town, that’s all we have, so we have a great relationship with them.”
Inside the hospital, constant developments and social distancing make for communication challenge.
“We have to adapt every day, so we have huddles,” Chambers-Haskin said. “We have these 6-feet (apart), stand-up huddles.”
Postponements or cancellations of elective surgeries help stem the spread of coronavirus. But they come with a downside to hospitals.
“It’s really all the elective pieces that ultimately help you maintain a bottom line,” Todd said. “We don’t even know what kind of impact that’s going to be. We’re only a couple of weeks into it, but it’s definitely a huge concern."
“We're always operating on the razor’s edge with no margin, so whenever you have a disruption in cash flow like this, it’s really impactful,” Stoppler said.
The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package passed by Congress in late March will help hospitals with operating expenses, but those funds might not reach rural Montana for months. On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock announced a directive to allow health care, medical and related facilities to receive financing for operating expenses under the Montana Facility Finance Authority Act.
Those facilities were encouraged to apply as quickly as possible and include the amount of funding they think they’ll need. That's difficult given the uncertainty of the virus's duration.
Two federal funding sources are available, the most promising a $180 million grant providing relief funds for small hospitals from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Scheduled to come out soon, the SHIP grants will provide $90,000 to each of Montana’s rural hospitals to help stay up and running during the crisis.
Hospitals can also receive up to six months of accelerated advance Medicare payments that allow health-care facilities up to 125 percent of the usual payment amount. Repayment for the loan begins 120 days after a hospital receives the funds, which Stopper said is "a bit unnerving" given that no ones knows if the coronavirus and its society-altering effects will be gone in four months.
When it is over, the world will be wiser about the ways of deadly new viruses and how to deal with them. If the first few weeks are any indication, many of Montana’s rural hospitals will look back warmly on the cooperation and kindness that grew out of the almost unprecedented crisis.
“I’m really proud of our staff at this point,” Hanson said from Clark Fork Valley Hospital. “Everybody’s coming to work. Nobody’s scared and deciding they’re not going to come in. They’re keeping up good spirits, asking good questions and throwing out a lot of ideas for us to use in terms of how we’re going to handle things.”
