Waiting on the surge: Montana's rural hospitals gear up for COVID-19

Bell, a family medicine physician in Missoula, is rural director of the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana. The program, sponsored by the University of Montana, trains doctors at 15 partner hospitals in this half of the state, although a couple of them have opted out during the COVID-19 spread.

In some ways, Bell said, the rural hospitals are lucky.

“We’re a little behind the curve compared to some of the more populated areas in terms of getting an increase in coronavirus cases, so we get to watch how bigger cities and bigger counties are responding," he said. "It allows us a little bit of advance warning to prepare to be in a better position to help when our numbers do start to increase.”

Todd said a designated wing will be cordoned off at St. Luke in Ronan should an onslaught of coronavirus patients occur.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains opened a separate clinic for respiratory illnesses on hospital grounds on March 23. Like facilities couldn't be secured for established clinics in Thompson Falls and Hot Springs so people with flu-like conditions are scheduled after 3 p.m. each week day.

At Mineral Community Hospital, a 12-room, 25-bed facility in Superior, the two rooms with double entries will be used for coronavirus cases should it become necessary.,