A single staircase will replace the two on either side of the north end of the rehabilitated Higgins Avenue Bridge, due in part to the ballpark estimate of $100,000 for new stairs on the east side and difficulties with the layout.
Donny Pfeifer, a preconstruction engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation, said a second set of stairs could be added to the $14 million bridge project, but the funding would have to come from a source other than MDT. Using the old east-side stairs isn’t an option, since they’re not in good shape and aren’t tall enough to reach the upgraded bridge deck.
“The steps couldn’t be reconfigured and even if they could, the cost is not less than building a new staircase,” Pfeifer said. “So the east side stairs will not be replaced because of funding. That said, MDT is not opposed to having stairs there, and if there is funding for something like that in the future, something like that could be reattached. There’s nothing on the structure that would prohibit a staircase being installed.”
He added that the new layout of the bridge won’t allow the staircase to be used in the current configuration, and there are issues placing it on the levee. Because of that, MDT didn’t spend much time or engineering to arrive at the $100,000 figure, so Pfeifer said they could have overlooked issues that could add costs to the ballpark estimate.
Yet Geoff Badenoch, former director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, is pushing for the east side stairway to be included in the project now, while the bridge upgrades are still in the planning stages for the 2020 construction season. He supports the overall bridge work that will improve transportation and safety in the traveling community. However, he said not including staircases on both the east and west side of the bridge, which is the current configuration, is “a step backward.”
The MRA paid for the east side stairs in the 1980s to connect pedestrians to the trail system, the Clark Fork River Market and other events in Caras Park. Badenoch was at the MRA around the time the stairs were installed and worked on building the city’s Riverfront Trail System.
“If we have to raise money to have those stairs … we should do it,” Badenoch told the Missoulian. “If people don’t speak up, the stairs will go away. If we try to do something after the bridge is built, it will be more expensive, more disruptive and more difficult.”
Former Councilor John Torma supports Badenoch's solutions, noting that when the Orange Street bridge was constructed, Missoula citizens had to fight Montana Department of Transportation for a design that would work within the trail system. That effort resulted in the tunnel underneath the Orange Street Bridge.
"Yes, money is tight. Yes, there are easier and cheaper ways to move bodies from point A to point B," Torma wrote in a letter to the council. "But Missoula has not accomplished with its downtown what is has over the past 40-50 years by taking the easier and cheaper route."
Without the east side stairs, pedestrians on the east side of the bridge will need to travel north to Front Street, then either cross the street at the stoplight to the west and backtrack, or walk to the Bank Street Park by First Interstate Bank, then head back down to the river to get to the trail system or Caras Park.
“MDT still retains a distinctive myopia when it comes to transportation by pedestrians,” Badenoch wrote in a letter to the Missoula City Council and mayor.
He also took umbrage with the design for the west side staircase.
“It is as if the State DOT is saying, ‘We are going to improve the Higgins Avenue Bridge but the price of the project is the public is going to go from one beautiful, used and useful staircase and another one that is useful but decrepit, to a single stairway that is less functional and discourages the public from using their park and riverfront,’” he wrote in the letter.
The west side staircase can’t be replaced in its same configuration since widening the Higgins Avenue Bridge by about 14 feet pushes the structure about 7 to 10 feet to the west. The current staircase has a wide deck at the top that splits into two stairways that come to a landing, then splits again before hitting the bottom. That layout would cover existing sewer and water lines.
Instead, MDT plans an 8-foot-wide staircase that drops from the bridge deck to a platform, then angles to the left with more steps to the bottom. Pfeifer said they’ll be wider than the current stairways.
“There really weren’t a lot of options,” Pfeifer said. “The new ones are twice as wide as the existing staircase, so there’s really no loss of stair capacity.”
Yet Badenoch calls the new configuration “a stairway that looks like it was designed by an engineer for use by a robot.” He understands the problems with covering the sewer lines in the park, calling it “complex engineering.” But Badenoch believes MDT can do better.
“The MRA and the Missoula Parking Commission worked to create a stairway that was thoughtfully designed with the public in mind,” he wrote to the City Council. It intentionally was large enough to accommodate hundreds of pedestrians to Caras Park for events. The landings were designed as overlooks where people could spot friends or vendors, and the extra width at the top was meant to allow people to pause for the view, collect signatures for petitions, or demonstrate."
City Councilor Heather Harp responded to Badenoch’s letter, saying that a team including representatives from MDT, and the city’s public works, engineering, bicycle and pedestrian and transportation departments, along with the MRA, the Missoula Downtown Association, HDR Engineering and the parking commission have tried to find a workable solution.
It was too difficult to modify and relocate the existing west side staircase because of the underground utility lines, Harp wrote in her response to Badenoch. They looked at moving that stairway to the east side, but they faced a similar problem there, and the estimated cost was roughly the same price as a new staircase that would meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Ben Weiss, Missoula’s bicycle/pedestrian program manager, agreed that replacing the east side staircase would benefit pedestrians, but is quick to add that removing it will be of little impact.
“It is the distance of about a block, and the staircase at Bank Street is easier to navigate,” Weiss wrote in an email to the Missoulian. “In a perfect world, there would be a ramp down to the park on one or both sides of the bridge to facilitate wheelchair, stroller and bike access to Caras Park.”
He adds that while ramps aren’t in the equation now, one on the east side may be more feasible than on the west, and there may be some value in waiting to see if the ramp can be put together after bridge construction is completed.
“Overall, the pedestrian environment will be greatly enhanced with this bridge rehabilitation,” Weiss said.
Harp also noted that the streets department is repurposing the west side staircase into a safety platform that will be moved to the city's Scott Street facility so employees can use it when they do maintenance on the three de-icer tanks there. No platform currently exists, meaning employees must lean over an edge to perform the job.
“So rest assured that the original staircase will serve a higher purpose of protecting our staff,” she wrote.
But Badenoch is convinced that better stairways can be built on both sides of the bridge, and he’s hoping Missoula residents will band with him to put political pressure on the state transportation department to redesign the stairways.
“The replacement isn’t in DOT’s wheelhouse. They don’t do stairways. The bulk of their money and design goes to the bridge,” Badenoch said. “Stairways are a nuisance. For them, it’s about getting across the river, not access to the park. I understand, but it seems like the solution diminishes the quality of life for Missoulians.”