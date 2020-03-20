Walmart to hire 500 in Montana

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart has announced plans to hire 500 new associates in Montana through the end of May.

Walmart made the announcement on Thursday of plans to hire 150,000 associates nationwide. The Montana hires will be placed in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, Walmart communications director Tiffany Wilson said in a press release on Friday.

The announcement comes as unemployment claims in Montana have exploded. Numbers from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry show new unemployment claims on March 15 tallied 98, with 720 on March 17, 1,852 on March 17 and 2,830 on March 18.

In addition to hiring, Walmart has earmarked $550 million in bonuses for employees who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Associates who have been employed as of March 1 will receive $365 million of the payout on April 2, while the company will pay out another $180 million originally set for the next quarter a month early.

Walmart's Thursday press release states the newly hired positions will be temporary at first, but many will be converted to permanent roles over time.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, said in the release. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

