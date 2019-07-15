There’s a land that is bright with promise/ in the heart of the glowing West/
and my soul is forever yearning/ for that land that to me is best…
It’s time to resurrect the original Montana Waltz.
Nearly a century has passed since Oct. 18, 1919, when the Missoulian made note of a new musical selection in town.
The Montana Waltz “has been introduced in local circles during the last week by Alfred Boucher, a Missoula man who originated the air and wrote the music,” a short Page 2 article said, adding: “Those who have heard it praise the selection as an attractive one.”
By the following week the tune was being played by the Missoula Club orchestra, and the music was on sale at Hoyt-Dickinson Music Store, 208 Higgins Ave.
But it was a newspaper item from five years later that recently caught Gary Gillett’s 21st-century eye.
“Another of the Missoula band’s popular concerts will be given tonight at 7:30 o’clock on the courthouse lawn,” the Missoulian announced on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 1924. “These weekly entertainments have made an unusual appeal to the music lovers of this city and they have showed their appreciation by attending in increasing numbers.”
The program that night closed with Boucher’s “Montana Waltz” — “the first time it has been played by a band.”
Gillett is director and historian of the Missoula City Band that in 2019 continues to stage concerts on summer Wednesday evenings. These days they perform at the Bonner Park band shell in the University District, rather than on the courthouse lawn.
The concerts usually begin at 8 p.m., but this week’s program has a special early start time of 7 p.m. That's to accommodate the youth choirs performing following the City Band as part of the International Choral Festival.
Gillett said Dean Peterson, retired Hellgate High choir director and current director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra Chorale and Mendelssohn Club, will sing a modernized version of Boucher's “Montana Waltz.” It has been arranged by Susan Hintz, a horn player in the band and a historian herself.
The concert is, as always, free.
Boucher was trained in music at Trinity College in his native Dublin, Ireland, but by 1919 had lived in Missoula for more than 30 years. This was his first venture into musical authorship, the newspaper reported.
"Montana Waltz” had wings for a while. In mid-November, a month after its introduction, it was played as a saxophone solo under the direction of long-time City Band director Charles Lawrenson.
When Mary Pickford’s silent film “Rosita” opened at the Liberty theater, 211 E. Main, in February 1924, one of the added attractions was the singing of a Boucher number. It’s unclear if “Montana My Home Land” was a different song or simply the “Montana Waltz” with a different name, but the sentiment was similar. it was performed by “Missoula’s popular baritone,” W. Preston Bentley.
Bentley’s rendition, an ad on Feb. 23, 1924 said, would be "beautifully illustrated with slides of the Bitter Root valley, and surrounding country." The performance was repeated the following month at a Chamber of Commerce meeting in the Florence Hotel addressing insect pest control.
"K.D. Swan and Mrs. English of the forest service projected the lantern slides on the screen," the Missoulian reported.
The last Missoulian mention of Alfred Boucher was in 1931, when he was listed among those receiving imbursements from the county for unspecified maintenance services. In December he was on another list, this time of those receiving old-age pensions from the county.
Gillett said the only music sheet he found of Boucher’s “Montana Waltz” was in the Montana Historical Society archives. Its presence there probably had something to do with an exchange of letters Boucher had in 1935 with the commissioner of state lands in Helena. By then the Bouchers had moved from Missoula to rural Blaine County south of Chinook.
In his letter Boucher asked Gov. Frank Cooney and Attorney General Raymond T. Nagle to put in a good word for him with county commissioners.
“I am going to try to get my old age pension of $15.00 a month enlarged, because it is only a starvation amount for my wife and I to live on,” Boucher wrote.
He said he was enclosing with the letter — perhaps as an enticement? — “a copy of my Montana Waltz.”
When Alfred Boucher died on March 29, 1945, he'd been living on Amherst Avenue in southeast Butte for several years. He had entertained on autoharp at a Townsend Club social in 1943, but otherwise his life and passing there generated little press attention.
Boucher's brief obituary didn't reveal his age, and it listed just one survivor, stepson George C. Collins of Eagleton, Montana, across the Bear Paw Mountains from Boucher's former Blaine County home.
He was buried in Butte's Mountain View Cemetery near Bert Mooney Airport, where he'd be joined in later years by the likes of Evel Knievel. Mrs. Hugo Kenck sang "In the Garden, "Jesus Lover of My Soul" and "Abide With Me," which probably seemed proper at the time.
But what Peterson sings all these years later at Bonner Park on Wednesday will surely be a more fitting remembrance to the man and his Montana.
When the shadows of eve are falling/ in my dreams once again I roam/
'mid the mountains of old Montana/ near a place that my heart calls home …