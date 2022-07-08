Wandering grizzly killed near Libby

A grizzly bear that found its way from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem was killed by state bear managers after getting into human food.

The 3-year-old female grizzly had gotten into trouble raiding chicken coops in the Whitefish area in 2021. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens captured her and released her in the Puzzle Creek drainage near Marias Pass. It then traveled to the Silver Butte area south of Libby, roughly 60 air-miles to the west. A homeowner there reported it killed some chickens, prompting another capture and relocation about 10 miles away.

However, the grizzly returned to the area two days later, killing more chickens, exploring a homeowner’s porch and got sprayed with bear spray. Bear managers captured it on June 23 and decided to kill it.

“This bear traveled from the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem to the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem,” said Kim Annis, FWP bear management specialist. “We want bears to travel between both ecosystems because it’s good for recovery in the Cabinet-Yaak and good for the long-term health of both populations. But these bears won’t be successful if they get into conflict with unsecured food attractants, like small livestock.”

The NCDE has more than a thousand grizzly bears spread across 8,900 square miles, according to recent population estimates. The Cabinet-Yaak, in contrast, has about 50 grizzlies in its 2,625-square-mile space. Grizzlies have rarely been recorded traveling between the two ecosystems on their own. Most in the smaller area have been transplanted from other regions.

The incident was one of a series of bear conflicts in northwest Montana, according to FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish. Bear managers had to kill another grizzly north of Creston near Lake Blaine on June 27 after the yearling was caught raiding chicken coops and unsecured garbage. The grizzly had been caught and relocated previously, but traveled across the Flathead Range and swam Hungry Horse Reservoir to reach the Lake Blaine area.

Wardens also had to kill two black bears on June 22 and June 29. One was a 2-year-old male that got food-conditioned in Columbia Falls and resumed breaking into buildings and sheds after getting relocated to the Swan Lake area. A 6-year-old female black bear was emptying trash cans in the Blanchard Lake area near Whitefish on June 29 when it was caught and killed.

“The conflicts commonly involve unsecured garbage and chicken coops,” Tabish said in an email. “FWP staff have also seen an uptick in conflicts involving bears going onto residential porches where outdoor freezers or refrigerators are stored. As a reminder, bears can still smell food in outdoor refrigerators and freezers and can often gain entry. FWP recommends freezers and refrigerators to be stored inside garages, sheds, or other secured buildings to avoid attracting a bear.”