Want to see the comet from Missoula? Don't forget binoculars

If you're going to stay up to see the Neowise comet in Missoula this month, don't lose out because you forgot your binoculars.

"It was putting on a show last night," said Mark Reiser, the director of the planetarium at the University of Montana and a lecturer in the Department of Physics and Astronomy. "I was pretty pleased at how readily visible it was from even in town" with the aid of binoculars.

Any comet that you can glimpse with a naked eye is a "fantastic occurrence," so the fact that this one reaches that threshold is unusual, he said.

Given the chance to glimpse Neowise before its apex on July 23, what should you do?

Naturally, you'll want to try to get away from light pollution to increase the contrast, he said. You should be careful, though. If you drive outside of Missoula to escape the light, don't accidentally choose a spot where mountains obscure the horizon.

Go out after sunset, and for the next few nights, don't wait much later than 11 p.m. While some people have seen it very early in the morning, he advises that "for apparent sky contrast, it's going to get lost in the morning dawn" more easily as the week goes on.