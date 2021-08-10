Ward 1 Missoula City Council candidate Jennifer Savage hopes to elevate voices, engagement

Elevating the voices of people who don't always have the chance to speak, responsible housing policies and citizen engagement make up the base of Ward 1 city council candidate Jennifer Savage's platform.
Savage, 45, a freelance communications director, has worked for nonprofit organizations as well as the University of Montana Foundation during her 20 years in Montana.
She has lived in the Northside neighborhood for the last 12 years.
"I think Ward 1 is particularly susceptible to some of the maybe not so great sides of Missoula's rapid growth," Savage said. "And that was interesting to me in the sense that I want us to have a strong voice on council."
As Missoula moves forward with its growth, Savage wants "thoughtful" decision-making that is environmentally conscious and equity-based.
"Part of (running) for me is elevating voices, it's talking about equality, looking at all of the decisions that we're making through an equity lens," Savage said.
Infill housing, proactive rezoning and increasing supply are all points she brought up. That may mean reducing barriers for development. Missoula has begun to embark on work on some of those issues, but more can be done, she added.
Ward 1 includes the Northside, the Rattlesnake and East Missoula — all of which have different needs and wants. Those in the Rattlesnake are often not as keen to hear about infill or more dense housing, while it is sometimes a different conversation with Northside residents, Savage said.
"When I hear people on the Northside talking about (higher density housing), we are experiencing a lot of scraping of 100-year old houses and we're getting a lot of three-story, what look like townhouses ... and I hear some concern about that," Savage said. "I also hear a lot of positives about that, people are like, 'Yes, I support infill, and this is the place to do it.'"
One of her biggest goals is to get more citizen involvement in the decision-making process, "in the big, hot-button issues," she said.
Every neighborhood should play a part in solving the unhoused crisis, she said, adding the city's Housing and Community Development department has seen some successes, though there is still a long way to go.
"I think that the pandemic sort of revealed the gaps in the system and that's what we're grappling with now — how do you bridge the gaps in the system?" Savage said.
Tax increment funding and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency have been hot topics during this election cycle, which Savage also addressed.
"In the past few months I've done a lot of research and reading on TIF. What I've learned is that it is a controversial tool from Austin to Portland to Minneapolis to Chicago," Savage said. "But at the end of the day it pays for infrastructure that benefits the public good.
"I think the MRA has done a good job developing that infrastructure, but I do think Missoula needs to do a better job of telling the story of where TIF dollars have made a difference."
If elected, Savage would push for revisiting climate action plans and supports a proactive approach to the issue, though she recognizes the relatively limited scope of action the city can take, she said.
She recognizes how many issues, including housing, intersect when it comes to climate action, she said.
"I think that pulling some of the pieces together that are already in place and the pulling in the discussions that have already been had — the city has lots of plans — but how can you sort of pull all those together to really have a proactive approach to the climate crisis?" Savage said.
"(Pulling those together) is something I would definitely support."
Savage is running against three other candidates — Kevin Hunt, Jane VanFossen and Sheena Winterer. Both Winterer and Savage received endorsements from the Missoula County Democrats.
There will be a primary in the race, with that vote scheduled for Sept. 14. The general election will be on Nov. 2.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com