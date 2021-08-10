Ward 1 Missoula City Council candidate Jennifer Savage hopes to elevate voices, engagement

Elevating the voices of people who don't always have the chance to speak, responsible housing policies and citizen engagement make up the base of Ward 1 city council candidate Jennifer Savage's platform.

Savage, 45, a freelance communications director, has worked for nonprofit organizations as well as the University of Montana Foundation during her 20 years in Montana.

She has lived in the Northside neighborhood for the last 12 years.

"I think Ward 1 is particularly susceptible to some of the maybe not so great sides of Missoula's rapid growth," Savage said. "And that was interesting to me in the sense that I want us to have a strong voice on council."

As Missoula moves forward with its growth, Savage wants "thoughtful" decision-making that is environmentally conscious and equity-based.

"Part of (running) for me is elevating voices, it's talking about equality, looking at all of the decisions that we're making through an equity lens," Savage said.

Infill housing, proactive rezoning and increasing supply are all points she brought up. That may mean reducing barriers for development. Missoula has begun to embark on work on some of those issues, but more can be done, she added.