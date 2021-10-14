Ward 1, Ward 2 candidates debate in third League of Women Voters city council forum

Candidates were also asked about the COVID pandemic and specifically state House Bill 702, which prohibits “vaccine passports” and makes it illegal for businesses and institutions to require vaccinations.

“I think House Bill 702 was a disaster from a public policy standpoint,” Hess said. “We know that there’s clear science on how to stop this pandemic and we are the reddest of red on every map of where the pandemic is the worst right now because of these policies.

“I think it’s really a tragedy.”

Savage called the law, as well as those that deal with local health jurisdictions' ability to institute things such as mask mandates, “irresponsible,” “frustrating” and “embarrassing.”

VanFossen said she is vaccinated but that in spite of the vaccine, the delta variant "hit her."

"I guess some people believe the science is crystal clear, I'm not one of them. I think the science has been evolving and different people have reached other decisions," VanFossen said.

Dawson said that medical decisions are "very personal" and stated that despite being vaccinated and abiding by social distancing and masking measures, her grandmother died two weeks ago of COVID.

"I think (HB 702) was passed in the interest of preventing government overreach ... I don't think the science is crystal clear and I do think each of us has a personal responsibility to ourselves and our neighbors to do what we believe is best and I think the spirit of the bill was to encourage each of us to do that," Dawson said.

