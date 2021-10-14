Ward 1, Ward 2 candidates debate in third League of Women Voters city council forum

The Missoula League of Women Voters and Missoula Neighborhoods conducted their third and final municipal city council candidate forum on Wednesday night.
Ward 1 candidates Jennifer Savage and Jane VanFossen squared off, as did Ward 2 hopefuls Jordan Hess and Rebecca Dawson. Hess is seeking his third term on council, while the other three candidates are looking to be elected to the municipal body for the first time.
The questions remained very similar to the two previous candidate forums, with the topics ranging from housing to COVID. Candidates were given opening and closing statements and answered questions for nearly an hour.
One of the first dealt with affordable housing, asking what one action would be prioritized by the candidate if they were elected to council.
Dawson, a realtor, said the issue lies in streamlining the permitting process and said “priority number one … is looking at where we have inefficiencies in that process and correcting those inefficiencies.”
Hess, UM’s transportation director, then mentioned the city’s housing policy, which was adopted in 2019, and said the city needs to continue “banking” land for development.
“We need to fully implement our affordable housing trust fund,” Hess said. “We need to intervene in the market.”
VanFossen, a retired naval officer, said developers have been “shortchanged” over the past few years and a balance needs to be restored.
Savage, a freelance communications director, spoke to the city’s housing plan as well, saying the pandemic has caused issues as far as implementing those policies. She also mentioned the city’s planned code reform.
“It’s an all-hands on deck situation,” Savage said.
Rising property taxes was also discussed, with Hess and Savage both expressing frustration with state tax laws.
“We are completely handcuffed by the state by not being able to create other revenue streams here in Missoula and that to me is the most frustrating part,” Savage said. “We need tax reform at the state level.”
Missoula passed a local-option gas tax last year, but its ability to do so was then cut during the last state legislative session.
“The balance has shifted from the '80s to present (day) from industrial uses to residential taxes,” Hess said. “We’re no longer a timber town, but our tax structure in the state is built on us being a timber town.”
Dawson and VanFossen both decried city spending.
“I think our city does have a spending problem. I don’t think city government necessarily looks at the budget the way we’d look at a household budget and tightening its belt when necessary,” Dawson said.
VanFossen specifically took issue with some of the fees the city collects.
“I think we need to take a look as city council people as analysts (we need to look at) the entire spending pattern for the city and revenue pattern,” VanFossen said.
Candidates were also asked about the COVID pandemic and specifically state House Bill 702, which prohibits “vaccine passports” and makes it illegal for businesses and institutions to require vaccinations.
“I think House Bill 702 was a disaster from a public policy standpoint,” Hess said. “We know that there’s clear science on how to stop this pandemic and we are the reddest of red on every map of where the pandemic is the worst right now because of these policies.
“I think it’s really a tragedy.”
Savage called the law, as well as those that deal with local health jurisdictions' ability to institute things such as mask mandates, “irresponsible,” “frustrating” and “embarrassing.”
VanFossen said she is vaccinated but that in spite of the vaccine, the delta variant "hit her."
"I guess some people believe the science is crystal clear, I'm not one of them. I think the science has been evolving and different people have reached other decisions," VanFossen said.
Dawson said that medical decisions are "very personal" and stated that despite being vaccinated and abiding by social distancing and masking measures, her grandmother died two weeks ago of COVID.
"I think (HB 702) was passed in the interest of preventing government overreach ... I don't think the science is crystal clear and I do think each of us has a personal responsibility to ourselves and our neighbors to do what we believe is best and I think the spirit of the bill was to encourage each of us to do that," Dawson said.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com