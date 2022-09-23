Ward 2 applicants address housing, climate change, transportation

The six applicants seeking appointment to serve on the Missoula City Council for Ward 2 bring a diverse slate of experiences and policy proposals to the appointment process.

Teigan Avery, Rebecca Dawson, Sierra Farmer, John T Rowan, Derek Hitt and Charles Shane applied for the position.

The vacancy opened up after Jordan Hess was appointed mayor last week.

City councilors will select interview subjects on Sept. 26, and interviews will take place Sept. 28. The new councilmember will be selected Oct. 3.

John Rowan, a chaplain, is the candidate with the longest history in Missoula. Rowan has been a Missoula resident for 28 years. He has lived in Ward 2 for 13 of those years.

Rowan has served with numerous nonprofits in the city and he ran for city council in 2015.

“I am deeply committed to advocating for policies and ordinances to address permanently affordable housing, expansion of urban transportation, preparation for long term climate change impacts, and inclusion initiatives for Missoula populations historically and currently marginalized and/or expressing disenfranchisement-based ambivalence,” he wrote in his application.

One of Rowan’s focus areas is the balance between securing housing and preserving agricultural land.

“I intend to support a resident-owned and land trust housing projects as viable means to retain and create safe, healthy and attractive housing that empowers ownership at the low end of our economic spectrum and fosters an integrated community able to access local, quality food sources,” Rowan wrote.

Rowan said he would also like to see permanently affordable housing designated as a required design component of every multi-person housing development and subdivision review.

In conjunction with his focus on affordable housing, Rowan would like Mountain Line to serve areas of the city where the most affordable housing projects are taking shape.

Affordable housing is a top priority for many of the applicants seeking appointment to serve Ward 2.

University of Montana researcher Teigan Avery, who has lived in the city for six years and the ward for two, listed multiple avenues to improving affordable housing accessibility in her application.

She wants a repeal of the deed restriction that limits homeowners seeking to construct accessory dwelling units on their properties, and she hopes to see rezoning to increase multi-family and mixed-use housing.

Avery’s other initiatives include a progressive property tax, the possibility of a carbon tax and numerous transportation solutions targeting congestion and bikeability.

“I would also like to see greater coordination between the City and the philanthropic organizations in Missoula to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in a synergistic way,” Avery also wrote in her application.

Sierra Farmer, meanwhile, wants to pursue land banking opportunities and partnerships with affordable housing developers to address the city’s housing crisis.

Farmer, who works for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, has lived in her ward for 13 years, in Missoula for 25 years and in the county for 37 years.

Given her background as a Trust Lands Program Manager, her application centers heavily on sustainability measures the city could implement. Those include alternative transportation options, balancing water needs, solar energy and reforestation projects.

Inclusivity and accessibility are also tenets of her application.

“I want to make city government more accessible to all Missoula citizens and make participation easy,” she wrote.

Beyond the city level, Farmer wants to explore tax reform and a replacement to the bill that eliminated the 2-cent local excise tax on gas purchases.

Charles Shane, an Environmental Health Specialist with Missoula County, also wants tax reform. The Air Force Veteran has lived in Ward 2 for four years and in Missoula for five and a half years.

A pillar of Shane’s application is local control.

“Simply put, we must protect local control so that Missoulians make the laws for Missoula,” he wrote.

“It should be a priority to the city council that we meet people where they are and remove any and all barriers that prevent the city from meeting the needs of any and all of our citizens,” Shane added.

He wants to serve vulnerable Missoulians through proactive mental health services, social services and compassionate policing.

“Policing and the use of private security is an unfortunate necessity but could be minimized through the use of other programs and through proper training of police in the use of more compassionate tactics when dealing with our homeless population,” he suggested.

As a city councilmember, Shane would also explore shared equity housing, which involves a one-time investment using public funds in a home, selling that home at a below market rate and limiting the proceeds of any future sales of that home with each subsequent homeowner paying it forward to the next.

Safe sidewalks are also important to Shane.

Applicant Rebecca Dawson advocates for a more fiscally conservative approach by the city.

Dawson, a sales manager at an automotive business, has lived in Ward 2 for seven years and for eight years in the city.

One of her priorities is attracting high-quality employees to the area, rather than a high quantity of workers.

In response to a question about serving Missoula’s most vulnerable populations, Dawson wrote, “all populations have a level of vulnerability.”

When it comes to code reform, Dawson said she has mixed feelings.

“Code reform needs to be measured and methodical,” she said. “The need for housing does not necessitate code reform.”

Her biggest transportation priority is traffic flow.

In regards to climate change, Dawson wrote, “the city should be making efforts toward being efficient and reducing our carbon footprint while recognizing that our citizens are not all economically able to make drastic changes.”

Another candidate, carpenter Derek Hitt, wants to bring a blue collar perspective to the city council.

Hitt has lived for four and a half years in Ward 2 and the city of Missoula.

Hitt believes existing city projects like the Trinity Apartments will address problems including addiction and houselessness, but he wants to see more workforce housing created using Tax Increment Financing.

Regarding property taxes, he wrote, “Honestly, we need to be better at seeking opportunities (to) streamline our services with grants and studies that don’t burden other working class families.”

And using his carpentry background, Hitt promoted sustainable building practices like cross-laminated timber to mitigate climate impacts by the city.

A full list of applications can be found at: ci.missoula.mt.us/1850/Ward-2-Appointment.