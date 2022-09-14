Ward 2 council vacancy applications open

Applications are open until noon on Sept. 22 for a vacancy on the Missoula City Council in Ward 2.
Mayor Jordan Hess' recent appointment to serve as mayor created the Ward 2 opening.
Interviewees for the position will be selected on Sept. 26. Interviews will take place Sept. 28 and the new councilor will be chosen on Oct. 3.
The city's deadline to appoint a new council member is Oct. 14.
A candidate requires six votes from council to be appointed.
Applicants must be residents of Ward 2, which encompasses the Grant Creek, Captain John Mullan and Westside neighborhoods, for six days prior to their appointment.
They must also be U.S. and Montana citizens, as well as qualified electors at least 18 years of age who are registered and eligible to vote.
The application for Ward 2 representative is available online at pub-missoula.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=263642.
