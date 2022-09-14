 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Ward 2 council vacancy applications open

  • 0

Applications are open until noon on Sept. 22 for a vacancy on the Missoula City Council in Ward 2. 

Mayor Jordan Hess' recent appointment to serve as mayor created the Ward 2 opening. 

Interviewees for the position will be selected on Sept. 26. Interviews will take place Sept. 28 and the new councilor will be chosen on Oct. 3. 

The city's deadline to appoint a new council member is Oct. 14. 

A candidate requires six votes from council to be appointed. 

Applicants must be residents of Ward 2, which encompasses the Grant Creek, Captain John Mullan and Westside neighborhoods, for six days prior to their appointment.

They must also be U.S. and Montana citizens, as well as qualified electors at least 18 years of age who are registered and eligible to vote.

People are also reading…

The application for Ward 2 representative is available online at pub-missoula.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=263642.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable newborn jaguar cubs caught on camera in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News