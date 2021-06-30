Ward 3 candidate Daniel Carlino pushing for affordable housing, stronger climate policy

Climate change is a major part of Carlino's platform and would push to mandate electrified heating for all new buildings in Missoula, he said. Currently, Missoula County is committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030, but still will allow for gas heating.

"We need to mandate electrified heating on all new buildings, that way we're not reliant on gas heating decades from now," Carlino said. "So that's something I'd like to do on the first day, too, because right now NorthWestern Energy is trying to build four new natural gas plants in Montana, doubling its energy portfolio."

On-site energy production at government buildings via solar energy is another thing he would push for, Carlino said.

"Missoula needs to say that we do not want to rely on fossil fuels decades from now," he said.

He would also like to see Missoula be a city where a person does not need to have a car to get around, he said. He would like to see more connections with the city bus system, as well as more connections of trails.

He will also push for TIF projects that benefit the community, treat unhoused people with more empathy and make sure the city budget reflects what its citizens want, he said.