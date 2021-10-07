Ward 3, Ward 4 Missoula City Council candidates heard during candidate forum

A second forum for city council candidates was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Missoula and Missoula Neighborhoods on Wednesday night.
The second of three, it focused on Ward 4 candidates Mike Nugent and Alan Ault and Ward 3 candidates Daniel Carlino and Dori Gilels.
The four candidates answered a variety of submitted questions, including some about housing, COVID and leadership skills. Each was given an opening and closing statement and there were no candidate-specific questions asked.
Carlino, Gilels and Nugent are endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats. Ault told the Missoulian earlier this year he leans toward Republican values and would take an endorsement for the party.
Missoula's housing shortage has been one of the major topics of the 2021 election season, and significant time was spent on it during Wednesday's forum. Candidates were asked what they feel is the reason.
Nugent responded that it is due to several issues, including supply and demand. He also mentioned costs have outpaced growth and income.
"We honestly have not met the challenges of growth in our community over the last decade," Nugent said.
Gilels mentioned many of the same points as Nugent and included that the pandemic has also been a factor.
"It's a layered, complex issue, (but) I'm encouraged by some of the work we're doing here," Gilels said.
Ault said zoning regulations as well as material and labor shortages are to blame, adding, "It began with our permitting process (and) zoning, the city was not friendly with the builders or developers and kept changing the rules."
Ault went on to say "it is not up to" the government to provide housing and said the city needs to get out of "the housing business."
Carlino said there is a lack of political will to put proper policies in place, and Missoula needs to open up all residential neighborhoods to multifamily housing. He also mentioned his status as a renter, saying he is the only candidate in the forum who rents.
"We need to ensure that we're requiring housing developers to build affordable housing and I think that would start by having renters and not just a bunch of capitalists on city council," Carlino said.
Vaccine requirements for health care workers were discussed, as was whether businesses should be allowed to mandate masks on their property.
"We know" that the vaccines work and we need to encourage people to get the vaccine, Gilels said.
"I think whatever means we need to take to get people vaccinated and get us beyond this global crisis, the better," Gilels said.
Carlino is "disappointed" that Gov. Greg Gianforte took away the local option of having mask mandates and he believes the government should not require people to do anything they don't want with their body, he said.
He would push for more vaccine education, he said.
Ault believes COVID is serious but he "believes in the Constitution," he said. It was not clear what part of the Constitution he was referring to.
"I believe there should be no mandates. I believe people are responsible for themselves," Ault said.
Nugent supports businesses being allowed to require masks as well as requiring health care workers to get vaccinated, he said.
Candidates were also asked how they would keep their finger on the pulse of constituent concerns.
Ault would make himself available and attend as many community events as he possibly could, he said. He criticized city council and the mayor for not attending this past year's 9/11 Memorial at Rose Park and a flag-retiring ceremony.
Nugent would interact with people in his ward and actively listen to constituents, he said. He added that as a real estate broker, "I'm used to being the guy people call when they have issues or problems."
Gilels has lived in Ward 3 for 18 years and has a good familiarity with concerns in the area, she said. She also noted her participation in various community events and activities.
"From the beginning I've really recognized that running for this office isn't just about me and my views and ideas, but it's really about listening," Gilels said.
Carlino would have office hours each week and would like to see more citizen oversight committees, he said.
Nugent gave his closing statement first, pushing for creative solutions to Missoula problems and highlighting the city's role in coming up with those.
Gilels noted her experience on boards and advisory committees throughout the city, including Planned Parenthood, Friends of Missoula Parks and Mountain Home Montana.
Carlino said now is the time to act boldly to solve problems while pushing for better affordable housing options and the importance of stopping climate change.
Ault said he wished more time would have been spent speaking about first responders and that city council needs to listen more to its citizens.
