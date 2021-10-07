Ward 3, Ward 4 Missoula City Council candidates heard during candidate forum

"It's a layered, complex issue, (but) I'm encouraged by some of the work we're doing here," Gilels said.

Ault said zoning regulations as well as material and labor shortages are to blame, adding, "It began with our permitting process (and) zoning, the city was not friendly with the builders or developers and kept changing the rules."

Ault went on to say "it is not up to" the government to provide housing and said the city needs to get out of "the housing business."

Carlino said there is a lack of political will to put proper policies in place, and Missoula needs to open up all residential neighborhoods to multifamily housing. He also mentioned his status as a renter, saying he is the only candidate in the forum who rents.

"We need to ensure that we're requiring housing developers to build affordable housing and I think that would start by having renters and not just a bunch of capitalists on city council," Carlino said.

Vaccine requirements for health care workers were discussed, as was whether businesses should be allowed to mandate masks on their property.

"We know" that the vaccines work and we need to encourage people to get the vaccine, Gilels said.

