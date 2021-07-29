Ward 4 candidate Mike Nugent running for Missoula City Council as a moderate voice

There are good opportunities to match "community needs" with partners willing to collaborate with public entities, he said.

"The city's got a housing plan that they worked on with a lot of public and private partners and I think they're doing a good job relying on that," Nugent said. "I think now it's putting things like that in place and we need our zoning to match the growth plan that we just adopted.

"I think a big thing is just making sure that everyone's at the table," he added. "We aren't going to solve our housing issues at one point of the housing spectrum."

The environment and climate change are also major platforms of his campaign, which he sees as tied to the housing issue. For example, housing shortages in Missoula are driving people to slightly less-expensive areas in the Bitterroot Valley and other places, increasing commute times, he said.

That becomes a pollution issue, Nugent said.

"We need to consider the environment and equality in every decision we make," he said. "They can't just be standalone issues, they need to be ingrained in how we approach our decision-making. We need to know what the impacts are going to be."