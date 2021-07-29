Ward 4 candidate Mike Nugent running for Missoula City Council as a moderate voice

Running for the Ward 4 Missoula City Council seat, Mike Nugent says he will bring a moderate voice to local government.
A real estate broker, he is deeply involved with committees and boards, especially those involving housing. He is president of the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors and an appointed commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority Board.
He is vice president of the Missoula County Fairgrounds Foundation and was also part of a group from Missoula that went to Washington, D.C., as part of the application for the Mullan Road BUILD grant, which the city ultimately received.
"I think that the only way our system of government works is if people volunteer to serve," Nugent said. "I think right now, especially with the housing crisis being such an issue in Missoula, I've got a unique perspective, kind of working on both the private market rate housing side of things ... (and) I'm familiar with subsidized housing and Section 8 procedures and things like that.
"I think it's an interesting mix and I think it's a voice that could be good on council."
Nugent is a big fan of public-private partnerships to help work on the affordable housing issue. Using tax increment financing and urban renewal project money is key, he says on his campaign website, adding he does not want to hand no-strings-attached money to developers.
There are good opportunities to match "community needs" with partners willing to collaborate with public entities, he said.
"The city's got a housing plan that they worked on with a lot of public and private partners and I think they're doing a good job relying on that," Nugent said. "I think now it's putting things like that in place and we need our zoning to match the growth plan that we just adopted.
"I think a big thing is just making sure that everyone's at the table," he added. "We aren't going to solve our housing issues at one point of the housing spectrum."
The environment and climate change are also major platforms of his campaign, which he sees as tied to the housing issue. For example, housing shortages in Missoula are driving people to slightly less-expensive areas in the Bitterroot Valley and other places, increasing commute times, he said.
That becomes a pollution issue, Nugent said.
"We need to consider the environment and equality in every decision we make," he said. "They can't just be standalone issues, they need to be ingrained in how we approach our decision-making. We need to know what the impacts are going to be."
The Trinity Project is a great example of a way to give people the ability to transition to housing and find a way to support themselves financially, Nugent said, acknowledging homelessness in the county is a complex issue. It's a $54 million, 202-unit affordable housing project that broke ground in June.
The city is on the right path to address it, but more work needs to be done, he said.
"There's a wide spectrum of people who are in a homeless situation and to paint them all with one brush, that's not fair to anybody," Nugent said. "It's not a good way for us to do policy."
While the city council race is nonpartisan, he is a Democrat who is "very" moderate on a variety of issues, he said. He filled out a questionnaire that is required to be considered for an endorsement from the Missoula County Democratic Party.
Nugent is the son of longtime City Attorney Jim Nugent and has picked up endorsements from sitting city council members Amber Sherrill, Bryan von Lossberg and Gwen Jones. State Sen. Ellie Boldman has also endorsed him.
City council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
