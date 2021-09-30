Ward 5, Ward 6 candidates square off in city council candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of Missoula and Missoula Neighborhoods hosted their first of three city council candidate forums on Wednesday night.
Ward 5 candidates Stacie Anderson and Bob Campbell as well as Ward 6 candidates Kristen Jordan and Tom Taylor answered submitted questions on a variety of topics, including homelessness, housing, transportation and COVID.
Each candidate was given an opening and closing statement and there were no candidate-specific questions.
Missoula's homeless population was referred to several times throughout the forum. The city has seen a spike in unhoused people during the pandemic, creating a complex issue with no single solution.
Anderson, Ward 5 incumbent, said there should be restrictions in place for where unhoused people camp, but is open to more projects similar to the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS).
"That project has been incredibly successful as it has provided wraparound resources, security and sanitation," Anderson said, referring to the TSOS. "I think we need to do more of those type of projects, as well as addressing the overall lack of affordable housing."
Her opponent, Campbell, reflected on his experiences as a longtime police officer with the city of Missoula. He also said there are legal issues with removing people without a place to go.
It is "necessary and appropriate" to have some degree of outdoor space for unhoused people, he said. "However, having said that ... there needs to be accountability that when that shelter is set up, we do clean up that mess that's gone on under the Reserve Street Bridge."
Jordan said there need to be resources and options available for unhoused people and said Missoula has "failed" that population.
"I think that something that's really important to remember as a taxpayer is that it usually ends up costing more to ignore homeless people than it does to actually provide services for them," Jordan said.
Taylor said moving people around is "putting a Band-Aid on a broken arm" and that he would push for more people to go into trades to help fix Missoula's housing issues, which he feels is the driver of homelessness in the city.
"There's a thin line between homeless and transients that we need to deal with," Taylor said.
Transportation also came up during the debate, with both Taylor and Campbell saying Mountain Line needs to start charging customers to use the bus.
Anderson fired back, saying that around 40 businesses as well as local hospitals pay into the program.
Since 2015, when Missoula started the zero-fare program, bus ridership has increased nearly 70%, according to Mountain Line.
Campbell, who is running on a fiscally conservative campaign platform, tied transportation into issues he has with property taxes.
"There's a cost associated with (zero-fare) that's a burden on taxpayers ... I think Mountain Line should have some skin in the game, so to speak," Campbell said.
A question on House Bill 702, which makes it illegal to require vaccination to work as well as so-called vaccine "passports," also drew discussion.
Anderson expressed frustration with the state law.
"House Bill 702 basically gutted our local city-county health department's ability to address the needs that are arising in our community," Anderson said. "We need to give the control and authority to our local city-county health department, folks who are experts in these areas. The folks in the Legislature are not."
Jordan echoed what Anderson said and added that the vaccines are safe and have been tested properly.
"For some reason we have all become armchair experts and decide that we can Google things and find the answers that we need to accommodate what we think is right," Jordan said. "We've lost our ability to really respect and trust the scientific leaders in our community."
Campbell said he has been vaccinated, but believes in the right to choose. He said that during his work as a police officer he has been exposed to a "lot of different things" and that while COVID is a concern, "this is just another one on the list."
He said vaccine mandates or passports would not work and compared it to Prohibition.
"For over 100 years, through Prohibition or the war on drugs, the federal government's been trying to keep us from putting things into our bodies, alcohol and drugs, what have you," Campbell said. "How effective has it been over the last century? You know, I'll leave it for you to judge."
Taylor said that he agrees with HB 702, saying, "I think it's up to the individual person to decide what they need to do with their own body." He also said it "eliminates discrimination based on vaccine status" before adding that he knows someone who has been hospitalized by COVID and a different person who has been hospitalized due to blood clots that he claimed were from the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a May 2021 NBC News story, it was reported there had only been 28 cases of blood clots due to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine nationwide.
In his closing statement, Campbell pushed back hard against city spending, saying, "most of our local officials have forgotten the premise that the money belongs to Missoulians, not an account for pet projects."
Taylor said that running for office for the first time has been a "journey" and pushed for streamlining development.
Anderson cited her experience and the work that she's done for city initiatives.
"I'm running for re-election because I think we need continued common sense leadership and critical thinkers on council who are willing to show up and do the hard work," Anderson said.
Jordan spoke about uplifting the voices of the constituents in Ward 6 and how she wants to use data to drive decision making.
"I also want to remind folks that I am a unifier. I really like to look for the common ground," Jordan said.
The Missoulian is covering city candidate forums hosted by Missoula Neighborhoods and the Missoula League of Women Voters. The next forum will be on Oct. 6 and will include candidates from Wards 3 and 4.
