Ward 5, Ward 6 candidates square off in city council candidate forum

It is "necessary and appropriate" to have some degree of outdoor space for unhoused people, he said. "However, having said that ... there needs to be accountability that when that shelter is set up, we do clean up that mess that's gone on under the Reserve Street Bridge."

Jordan said there need to be resources and options available for unhoused people and said Missoula has "failed" that population.

"I think that something that's really important to remember as a taxpayer is that it usually ends up costing more to ignore homeless people than it does to actually provide services for them," Jordan said.

Taylor said moving people around is "putting a Band-Aid on a broken arm" and that he would push for more people to go into trades to help fix Missoula's housing issues, which he feels is the driver of homelessness in the city.

"There's a thin line between homeless and transients that we need to deal with," Taylor said.

Transportation also came up during the debate, with both Taylor and Campbell saying Mountain Line needs to start charging customers to use the bus.

Anderson fired back, saying that around 40 businesses as well as local hospitals pay into the program.