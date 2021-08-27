Ward 6 candidate Tom Taylor running on development reform for Missoula City Council

Taylor supports and works with local companies, but Missoula needs a variety of developers to build in the community, he said.

The city expects to hire more planners and is looking to speed up the permit process, but Taylor said more direct measures need to be taken.

"The regulations themselves are too much. It needs to be toned down," Taylor said. "There's individuals there that make it difficult in their job task and they're doing it, but ... they're so tunnel-visioned on a certain item that it changes things and makes it hard."

"They're fighting for the wrong things. It's like, end of the day, you need a house, not worry about what kind of trees."

As far as city-backed development goes, he says that land banking is "well intentioned" but can be abused. He would push for individual builders and families.

"The government's picking and choosing who succeeds and who doesn't ... it just kind of doesn't happen naturally," Taylor said.

Taylor feels city agencies try hard to spend tax increment financing money well, he said, though he did take issue with the building of the AC Hotel in downtown Missoula.