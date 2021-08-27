Ward 6 candidate Tom Taylor running on development reform for Missoula City Council

Running on development reform, Ward 6 candidate Tom Taylor said his experience in the building industry would be a benefit on the Missoula City Council.
Taylor, 35, is a project manager at Grant Creek Excavating and has been with the company since 2008. He is a graduate of Big Sky High School.
"I'm very pro development, if (someone) is going to stick out money to build something, they should be rewarded with a good payday at the end," Taylor said on Friday. "Everybody hates the developer, but houses don't grow on trees."
The biggest obstacle to affordable housing in Missoula is in the regulations, Taylor said. One of the biggest issues he faces in regards to projects is securing permits.
It takes far too long, he said. Developers he speaks with have told him the process is far more arduous than it used to be.
Local construction companies are feeling the crunch, and that is pushing out-of-state developers elsewhere, he said. The Missoula Organization of Realtors has said Missoula needs around 300 new housing units to keep up with demand and that over the past decade, there is a deficit of 1,156 housing units.
"It pushes people out," Taylor said of the turnaround time for permits. "You'll get developers that come from out of state and they'll try to add houses in here. You talk to them and they're like, 'Nope, we're done, we're going to go somewhere else.'"
Taylor supports and works with local companies, but Missoula needs a variety of developers to build in the community, he said.
The city expects to hire more planners and is looking to speed up the permit process, but Taylor said more direct measures need to be taken.
"The regulations themselves are too much. It needs to be toned down," Taylor said. "There's individuals there that make it difficult in their job task and they're doing it, but ... they're so tunnel-visioned on a certain item that it changes things and makes it hard."
"They're fighting for the wrong things. It's like, end of the day, you need a house, not worry about what kind of trees."
As far as city-backed development goes, he says that land banking is "well intentioned" but can be abused. He would push for individual builders and families.
"The government's picking and choosing who succeeds and who doesn't ... it just kind of doesn't happen naturally," Taylor said.
Taylor feels city agencies try hard to spend tax increment financing money well, he said, though he did take issue with the building of the AC Hotel in downtown Missoula.
He would like to see more projects funded with TIF money, saying curb and sidewalk investments as well as the Montana Rail Link Park are the type of projects those funds should go toward. He also said the city should not be involved in projects such as Marshall Mountain.
On homelessness, Taylor said that the intentions of the city are right, but programs need to be "toned down."
"They're getting more of a handout than a hand up," Taylor said. "I think a lot of people can succeed and they choose not to ... they end up falling into bad habits and it snowballs from there.
"I think there needs to be a line there, a pretty hard line in the sand."
Missoula City Council elections are nonpartisan and Taylor said he is an independent. He said he would not vote down party lines, saying that causes more issues.
Taylor is running against Kristen Jordan.
Council members are paid $1,249 per month — around $14,990 per year — and serve a four-year term. Six council seats are open this year.
The Missoulian is profiling candidates in this year's contested city council races.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com
