The two candidates running to represent Ward 1 on the Missoula City Council squared off Wednesday night in the first round of candidate forums.
Heidi West, the incumbent, and newcomer Amber Shaffer took questions submitted by the audience about taxes, affordable housing and public safety, among other city-wide issues. The ward they are vying to represent generally makes up the Rattlesnake, Downtown and the Northside.
The local chapter of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan nonprofit, moderated the forum.
Both candidates agreed in their responses to the vast majority of questions asked of them, but a few questions elicited clear distinctions between the candidates.
Among questions about lowering property taxes, which both agreed wasn’t really a feasible thing to promise, they were asked if they would support a sales tax, which local government leaders have pointed to as a way to diversify revenue sources. The option is not available to Missoula unless the state Legislature changes the laws regarding what kinds of taxes municipal governments can levy.
When asked whether they would support a sales tax, Shaffer answered, “No.” She did not elaborate.
West said she would support a local option sales tax, but said there were kinks to work out of how that would look, considering it isn’t even a legal option.
“A local option sales tax would be an additional revenue source that would capture money generated by the thousands of people who come through here,” West said referring to tourists. “They have impacts and costs, and it allows us to recapture some of that.”
Shaffer also wanted to clear up what she said was a misconception that she opposed tax-increment financing (TIF), as do other members of a team of candidates recruited by council member Jesse Ramos, a conservative. She said she supported it, and thinks many in the community don’t understand exactly how it works. She did say that she thought extending the lifespan of the TIF districts to the maximum 40 years was not necessarily a good thing, and that it needed to be better understood by the community so their voices could be considered in those decisions.
On some issues, West showed her advantage of incumbency, while Shaffer admitted when she was still working to learn about issues, such as whether she considered the 2020 budget to be “bloated.”
Shaffer named increasing police funding as a top issue, spending far more time than West talking about crime and addiction, specifically being concerned with the Poverello Center’s location near Lowell Elementary School, which her children attend.
West led the primary in her ward by a wide margin, winning more than twice as many votes as Shaffer. Shaffer is running alongside Ramos’ hand-picked candidates, despite being a Democrat herself.
Although the race is nonpartisan, each ward matchup is between candidates endorsed by the local Democratic committee and Republican committees. In the primary race last Tuesday, the three unendorsed candidates were eliminated.
In the three primary races, the candidates endorsed by the local Democratic committee held large leads over the Republican-endorsed competition.
Each remaining forum will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Pine. The forums for Wards 5 and 6 will both be on Thursday, Sept 19. The forums will resume next week, with Ward 3 and 4 meeting on Sept. 24, and Ward 2 on Sept. 25.
The forum on Thursday evening will include Ward 5 candidates John Contos and Alex Fregario, and Ward 6 candidates Nick Shontz and Sandra Vasecka.
To check which ward you are in, visit the county elections website at MissoulaVotes.com.