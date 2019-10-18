Editor's note We asked Missoula City Council candidates four questions. Ward 1's Q&A will run in Friday's paper, and the remaining wards will run each following day, except Sunday. All will be published on our website Friday morning at Missoulian.com.

Heidi West Ward 1 Age: 36 Occupation: Community Organizer/Project Manager at the North-Missoula Community Development Corporation Relevant experience: I am on the Missoula City Council and participate in all committees. I came to local government through neighborhood level grassroots organizing for environmental equity. Campaign site/contact: west4ward1.com

Amber Shaffer Ward 1 Age: 36 Occupation: Self Employed Relevant experience: As a lifelong Missoulian and active in the Missoula Native American community, I feel that I bring a unique but needed voice to the council. Campaign site/contact: fb.me/ShafferForCityCouncil