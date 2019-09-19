The two sets of candidates running to represent Wards 5 and 6 on the Missoula City Council squared off Thursday night in the second round of candidate forums.
None of the four candidates for the two wards have the advantage of incumbency, and neither of the wards were part of the primary race. The four took questions submitted by the audience about taxes, affordable housing and homelessness, among other city-wide issues.
Competing for Ward 5, which includes Miller Creek, Moose Can Gully, South 39th, Southgate Triangle, Two Rivers and part of the Franklin to the Fort neighborhoods, were Alex Fregario and John Contos. In Ward 6, which includes River Road, the majority of Franklin to the Fort, and part of Two Rivers neighborhoods, Sandra Vasecka and Nick Shontz are vying for the open council seat.
The local chapter of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan nonprofit, moderated the forum.
More so than the previous night’s Ward 1 forum, candidates drew distinct differences between each other, with clear divides over things like tax-increment financing (TIF), local option sales tax, and the city budget.
The two candidates endorsed by the local Democratic committee, Nick Shontz and Alex Fregario, generally spoke in lockstep, endorsing tax increment financing and lobbying the legislature to allow expanded use of a local option sales tax to target tourist spending.
Vasecka and Contos, both endorsed by the local Republican committee, said they would rather cut spending than find different ways to raise revenues. They focused more on cutting city permitting fees to encourage the development of affordable housing, rather than looking to TIF funding or other government subsidies for affordable housing.
One place the four did agree was on cutting red tape around accessory dwelling units to allow for greater infill growth.
Ward 6 candidate Vasecka said she wanted to find places to cut spending, but she would not touch public safety or infrastructure. Her competitor, Shontz, went after that idea, pointing out that those two things make up 70% of the budget, meaning cutting from the rest would have an outsized impact compared to minimal cost savings.
In his closing statement, Ward 5 candidate Fregario went after the idea of cutting spending in order to ease property taxes.
“I do not want to see Missoula cut services,” Fregario said. “We can’t point the finger at the current city council and the mayor and say, ‘You are to blame for our high taxes.’ Our tax problem in Montana is because of the state tax structure. We need to work together to get different revenue sources, and that’s where we’ll ultimately see tax relief.”
Contos pointed to the $100,000 the city spends to make the Mountain Line bus service free to riders as a place to cut. Fregario shot back that since the bus system went to zero-fare, ridership was up 70%, showing that having a fare was a barrier to many people who now take the bus.
Despite the race being technically nonpartisan, each ward matchup is between candidates endorsed by the local Democratic committee and Republican committees. In the primary race last Tuesday, the three unendorsed candidates were eliminated.
In the three primary races, the candidates endorsed by the local Democratic committee held large leads over the Republican-endorsed competition.
Each forum will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Pine. The forums will resume next week, with Wards 3 and 4 meeting on Sept. 24, and Ward 2 on Sept. 25.
The forum on Tuesday evening will include Ward 3 candidates Gwen Jones and Drew Iverson and Ward 4 candidates Alan Ault and Amber Sherrill.
To check which ward you are in, visit the county elections website at MissoulaVotes.com.