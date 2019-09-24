City Council candidates from Missoula’s southeast side of town fielded two hours worth of voter questions Tuesday evening.
Each of Missoula’s five wards has a contested City Council race this year. The contests are technically non-partisan, but most pit a candidate endorsed by Missoula County’s Democratic Central Committee against one endorsed by the Republican Central Committee. Most of the latter are also members of “Team Liberty,” recruited by conservative Ward 4 Council member Jesse Ramos to run on a platform of reduced taxes and spending.
The League of Women Voters is hosting candidate forums for each of these races, two wards at a time. Tuesday night’s featured Ward 3, which includes the Riverfront and parts of Rose Park and the University District, and Ward 4, which includes Fairviews/Pattee Canyon, Lewis and Clark, and parts of Moose Can Gully, Rose Park, the University District and Southgate Triangle.
In Ward 3, incumbent Gwen Jones faces Drew Iverson, who was recruited by Ramos but has since parted ways with him and said he had "no endorsements" Tuesday night. In Ward 4, Democrat-endorsed Amber Sherrill, former president of Five Valleys Land Trust, is running against Republican-and-Ramos-backed Alan Ault, a retired oil company employee. In the city’s Sept. 10 primary, both Jones and Sherrill received healthy majorities of the votes.
Their positions overlapped at some points during the forum. For instance, all four voiced support for refugee resettlement in Missoula. On climate change, they all identified recycling as a measure the city should pursue. And they all concurred that property taxes were a major concern for Missoulians.
But they split when asked what they would do to reduce property taxes. Ward 4’s Ault replied, “One of the things that I would do is cut out any future TIF” — or tax increment financing — “spending, because that’s a direct impact on property taxes.” He spoke favorably about the city’s recent decision to pull $2.8 million from the TIF-Funded Missoula Redevelopment Agency to be shared between the city, county and school district.
Later, asked what he would cut, Ault said that city employees’ health care is “one area where we can look to cut,” and that arts spending was another.
But his Democratic-endorsed opponent, Sherrill, said that she would “never” cut city workers’ health care, and that there was “not a specific line item that I would say I would cut.” She said she backed a tourist tax, to be imposed on certain goods like hotel rooms and rental cars, frequently purchased by tourists. Ault said he opposed such a policy, predicting that it would hurt small businesses.
Among the Ward 3 candidates, Jones said, “we’re pulling from the property tax bucket way too much” and that she supported a tourist tax — but not a blanket sales tax — while Iverson only said that he opposed a sales tax, and would aim to lower property taxes by limiting the number of city projects. He gave a similar answer when asked where he would cut, while Jones said she would look to city department heads for recommendations.
The League of Women Voters’ final candidate forum, for the Ward 2 candidates, will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.