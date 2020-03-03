Warm winter wraps up in Missoula

With less than three weeks of winter left, the latest numbers show this season was a balmy one.

“It was a really warm winter,” said Bob Nester, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Missoula — the warmest, in fact, since the winter of 1966-67, and the first time since then that the temperatures didn’t drop below 0 degrees in the Garden City.

They did, however, reach 60 degrees on Feb. 1, a temperature that set a record for that date and was accompanied by howling winds that reached 90 miles per hour atop Mount Sentinel. To find the lowest temperature of the season, Nester had to reach outside of the normal December-February time frame. “We did get down to 1 degree in October,” on the 30th. The Arctic air that did come Montana's way, he explained, was shunted east of Missoula by the Rockies.

Normalcy still reigns higher up. “Even though we’ve been warm down in the valleys, snowpack in the mountains is right around normal,” he said. As of Tuesday, the Upper Clark Fork snowpack was 115% of the 1980-2010 median, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s snowpack monitoring service.