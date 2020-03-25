Washington Foundation donates $450K for coronavirus response

"The Foundation wants to help alleviate the strain placed on these organizations by the COVID-19 crisis by giving them a cash infusion now, while at the same time helping them generate additional resources by leveraging our donation," Halligan said.

In an announcement about the awards, the Foundation noted that addressing the ongoing social and human service needs associated with the pandemic is an evolving crisis and may require the distribution of additional resources.

In a telephone interview, Halligan said the Foundation is also asking how it can support health care needs, such as the demand for supplies such as test kits and masks. To that end, he is in communication with the head of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"We are exploring, as other foundations are, where is the best place for us to play a role that is the most impactful," Halligan said.

He noted the matching grant is important because it creates ownership in the local community and is intended to create donors who will continue to support an organization over the long run. The matching grant also helps diversify the funding base for smaller agencies so they can potentially weather the crisis more easily.