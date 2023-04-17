A Washington man who was busted in an undercover investigation admitted last week to trying to meet a minor for sex, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kenton A. Shaull, 59, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Shaull faces a mandatory sentencing minimum of 10 years to life in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Missoula U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Sentencing is scheduled for July 26. Shaull was detained pending future court proceedings.

Court documents and federal prosecutors allege that from January to May 2022, Shaull used his cell phone to access a social media app where he communicated with a profile he thought belonged to a child under the age of 14.

Shaull reaffirmed multiple times his belief that the account he was messaging with was a child under the age of 14, according to the press release and court documents. He indicated he wanted to sexually engage with the minor, and sent multiple sexually explicit videos of himself.

He discussed plans and his intention to meet the minor in Missoula, according to court documents. He arrived in Missoula on May 14 to meet the child at an established location, and was subsequently arrested by Missoula County Sheriff's deputies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney is prosecuting the case. The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.