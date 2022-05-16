Washington man held on $300K bond in Missoula following child sex abuse allegations

A Washington State man was arrested in Missoula after he allegedly sent sexual messages to and tried to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

Kenton A. Shaull, 58, is charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children involving a victim under the age of 16. If convicted, Shaull faces up to 100 years in state prison.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office routinely runs undercover, social media accounts of fake teenage girls to catch sex offenders.

In January 2022, a detective's profile was contacted by an account with the username "questionablemotives14."

Shaull, identified by authorities as the account owner, sent the fake 14-year-old's profile nude photos and started making sexual comments toward her, according to charging documents.

The detective made it clear the girl's age was 14 early in their messaging.

When the teen asked Shaull if he had ever dated a girl under the age of 14 before, he stated, “you would be my first," charging documents said. He continued expressing his desire to have sex with her and sent sexually explicit messages over the course of several months.

Law enforcement identified Shaull as a resident from Auburn in Washington State. Shaull said he would travel to Missoula from Washington on the weekend of May 14. He secured a hotel room for the pair.

When he arrived at the pre-determined meeting location, Shaull was arrested without incident.

A search warrant for Shaull's car returned several sexual paraphernalia items, a Nikon digital camera, SD cards, a digital camera tripod and an iPhone, according to charging documents.

Investigators surmised Shaull intended on photographing or videoing any sexual encounters he might have had with the young girl.

Criminal history obtained by a detective showed Shaull was arrested on suspicion of child rape, child molestation and possession of child sexual abuse material in Washington State in 2010. He was acquitted of the charges.

He has multiple arrests and convictions for indecent exposure.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Meghann Paddock said Shaull is an extreme danger to the public, and requested the $300,000 bond.

Shaull's defense indicated he plans to be heard on bail at his arraignment, which is set for June 6 in Missoula County Justice Court.

